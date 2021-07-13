Missouri 4-H shooting teams rank high at national championships
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. – The Missouri 4-H shooting sports teams won third-place honors at the 2021 4-H Shooting Sports National Championships, June 20-25 in Grand Island, Neb. More than 590 participants from 32 states competed in nine disciplines, demonstrating excellence in marksmanship, safety, responsibility and teamwork, said Jim Sappington, University of Missouri Extension state 4-H shooting sports coordinator.mycaldwellcounty.com
