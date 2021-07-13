Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Missouri State

Missouri 4-H shooting teams rank high at national championships

mycaldwellcounty.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGRAND ISLAND, Neb. – The Missouri 4-H shooting sports teams won third-place honors at the 2021 4-H Shooting Sports National Championships, June 20-25 in Grand Island, Neb. More than 590 participants from 32 states competed in nine disciplines, demonstrating excellence in marksmanship, safety, responsibility and teamwork, said Jim Sappington, University of Missouri Extension state 4-H shooting sports coordinator.

mycaldwellcounty.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Nebraska Sports
City
Grand Island, NE
City
Callaway, NE
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Linn, MO
State
Missouri State
Grand Island, NE
Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting Sports#National Championships#Youth Sport#Mu Archery Club#The Nra Foundation
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Sports
Related
New York City, NYCBS News

Mario Batali harassment probe settlement: $600,000 to accusers

Celebrity chef Mario Batali, his business partner and their New York City restaurant company have agreed to pay $600,000 to resolve a four-year investigation by the state attorney general's office into allegations that Batali, restaurant managers and other workers sexually harassed employees. The money will be split among at least...
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

Fauci says US headed in ‘wrong direction’ on coronavirus

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — The United States is in an ``unnecessary predicament” of soaring COVID-19 cases fueled by unvaccinated Americans and the virulent delta variant, the nation’s top infectious diseases expert said Sunday. ``We’re going in the wrong direction,” said Dr. Anthony Fauci, describing himself as ``very frustrated.”. He said...

Comments / 0

Community Policy