Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cell Phones

University Hospitals and Leading Pregnancy App Babyscripts Announce Collaboration

Middletown Press
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUH patients now have access to top pregnancy monitoring; will target health inequities, maternal mortality and morbidity. University Hospitals and Babyscripts, the leading virtual care platform for managing obstetrics, are collaborating to provide expectant mothers access to the Babyscripts myJourney app during the entirety of their prenatal journey and beyond. The effort is aimed at bridging the digital divide, reducing maternal health inequities, and targeting maternal mortality and morbidity rates by enabling OB-GYN and midwifery practices across the UH health system to offer virtual care experiences during pregnancy and postpartum.

www.middletownpress.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Child Health#Maternal Mortality#Black Women#Rn#Msn#Macdonald Women#Myjourney#Data#Healthcare#University Hospitals#Digital Health#Cb Insights#The School Of Medicine
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Pregnancy
News Break
Cell Phones
Related
Youngstown, OHbusinessjournaldaily.com

Trio of Women Lead Mercy Hospitals

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – Though they’ve each taken different paths to reach the positions they now hold, the women who lead Mercy Health-Youngstown’s hospitals have found camaraderie with each other, sharing their expertise, experiences and ideas. In a field where most of the executives and high-level leaders are men, Genie Aubel...
Cleveland, OHCleveland News - Fox 8

University Hospitals announces changes after kidney goes to wrong patient

CLEVELAND (WJW)– University Hospitals is changing its policies after a transplant patient got a kidney intended for another patient. The kidney was compatible, but the error delayed the transplant for the other patient. Two caregivers were placed on leave. “The incident resulted from a breakdown in following protocol during the...
Healthmontanarightnow.com

Pure Transplant Solutions, LLC Announces Research Collaboration with the Department of Surgery at the University of Cambridge

Developing New Diagnostic Strategies to Prevent DSA-mediated Tissue Injury in Solid Organ Transplantation. AUSTIN, Texas and CAMBRIDGE, U.K., July 21, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Pure Transplant Solutions, LLC (PTS), a collaboration driven biotechnology company focused on the development of human leukocyte antigen (HLA)-based diagnostics and therapeutics within the field of transplantation, is proud to announce that it has entered into a research collaboration with The University of Cambridge Abdominal Transplant Centre at Addenbrooke’s Hospital, to develop new diagnostic strategies for DSA monitoring and characterization in transplantation.
Mental Healththeorcasonian.com

Sleep, pregnancy, mental health are next Island Hospital classes

Island Hospital offers Doc Talk on Healthy Sleep Habits. Join Dr. Robert Reyna, Medical Director of the Island Hospital Sleep Wellness Center, for a review of healthy sleep habits to help you obtain a good night’s sleep. Join us on Wednesday, July 28 from 1–1:30 p.m. to see what might be impacting your ability to wake feeling refreshed in the morning. This is a free, online event. Registration is required. Visit www.islandhospital.org/classes or call 360-299-4204.
Butte County, CAPosted by
Appeal-Democrat

Hospital president announces retirement

Adventist Health/Rideout President Rick Rawson announced he plans to retire later this year after nearly four decades working in health care. “It has been a tremendous honor to serve our team and community these past three years,” Rawson said in a press release. “I’ve been so impressed with this community’s commitment to making a difference and caring for others.”
Health Serviceshealthcarenews.com

Mercy Launches Pilot Program to Help Complex-care Patients Access Primary Care

SPRINGFIELD — The COVID-19 pandemic has brought numerous challenges to healthcare providers, including an uptick in the number of patients in need of services for substance-use disorder (SUD). Social distancing, the suspension of in-person support-group meetings, a shift to telehealth services, and other factors have made it more difficult for individuals suffering from SUD to access and adhere to treatment, leaving them at risk of aggravating their condition.
Health Servicespulmonologyadvisor.com

Black Adult Patients Have Worse Patient Safety in Hospitals

HealthDay News — Black adult patients experience significantly worse patient safety relative to White patients at the same hospital for six of 11 patient safety indicators, according to a report published online July 20 by the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation. Anuj Gangopadhyaya, Ph.D., from the Health Policy Center at the...
Public Healthorlandomedicalnews.com

American Hospital Association Urging Vaccinations for All Healthcare Workers

America’s hospitals and health systems are committed to protecting the health and well-being of health care personnel and the patients and communities that they serve. The best available scientific evidence indicates that:. COVID-19 vaccinations are safe. COVID-19 vaccinations are effective at reducing both the risk of becoming infected and spreading...
Riverside County, CAidyllwildtowncrier.com

J&J FDA warning and clinical trials on pregnant women

The Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 shot has an additional warning on its label as of July 12: Guillain-Barré syndrome. The Mayo Clinic defines the syndrome as “a rare disorder in which your body’s immune system attacks your nerves. Weakness and tingling in your extremities are usually the first symptoms. “These...
Nevada Statenevadacurrent.com

Nevada awarded $441k by CDC to study maternal mortality

Nevada’s maternal mortality review committee will receive more than $441,000 over the next three years to improve birth outcomes among pregnant women. The Nevada Department of Health and Human Services announced the award Thursday. The funds are part of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Enhancing Reviews and Surveillance to Eliminate Maternal Mortality (ERASE MM) Program.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Dr. Fauci Just Issued a New COVID Warning

Coronavirus cases are on the rise again in your state, as the Delta variant rips through unvaccinated people and threatens to spin-off more mutants. Concerned about the spread, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, offered a wake-up call warning on CNN. Read on for six pieces of essential advice given this whole new ballgame—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Public HealthPosted by
Fox News

'Superbug' fungus spread in two cities, health officials say

U.S. health officials said Thursday they now have evidence of an untreatable fungus spreading in two hospitals and a nursing home. The "superbug" outbreaks were reported in a Washington, D.C, nursing home and at two Dallas-area hospitals, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported. A handful of the patients had invasive fungal infections that were impervious to all three major classes of medications.

Comments / 0

Community Policy