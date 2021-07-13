Cloud Governance Expert Rencore Publishes Whitepaper To Help Keep Microsoft 365 Clutter At Bay

When the pandemic struck nearly two years ago, organizations had to adapt quickly to find ways to continue working without employee interaction. Work from home became the new norm, and applications and software that enabled this routine thrived. After 18 months since the pandemic first started, slowly but steadily, organizations are starting to open doors for the face-to-face working routine. However, nearly 73% of the employees wish for a more flexible remote experience, and many organizations are trying to adapt this mode for good. It seems that Microsoft has taken the hint, and today, they announced that they are launching Windows 365 Cloud PC next month.