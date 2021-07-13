Cancel
EMA Research Webinar to Reveal How IT Organizations are Evolving Network Infrastructures and Operations to Support a Work-From-Anywhere Enterprise

Middletown Press
 11 days ago

BOULDER, Colo. (PRWEB) July 13, 2021. Enterprise Management Associates (EMA), a leading IT and data management research and consulting firm, today announced it will host a research webinar titled “Post-Pandemic Networking: Enabling the Work-From-Anywhere Enterprise,” featuring Shamus McGillicuddy, vice president of research covering network management at EMA. Prior to the...

www.middletownpress.com

The Press

Enterprise, Operational and Cybersecurity Risks Dominate Audit Priorities for 2021, MetricStream Survey Reveals

SAN JOSE, Calif., July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MetricStream, the global market leader in integrated risk management (IRM) and GRC, today announced the results of the 2021 MetricStream State of Internal Audit Survey. Compiled from the opinions of internal auditors that recently attended the MetricStream GRC Summit, key findings show that despite volatility of the risk landscape in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, most organizations still rely on manual tools and technologies for internal audit processes.
ComputersNetwork World

WAN-as-a-Service enables networks to respond to evolving IT needs

Traditional methods of building wide area networks (WANs) have always had limitations, but fell even further behind with the adoption of the cloud and remote work. Software-defined WANs (SD-WANs) have simplified many aspects of WAN management, but are unable to fully break away from the hub-and-spoke model due to security requirements. Modern WAN-as-a-Service offerings address these shortcomings while providing organizations cost savings and improving network performance.
TechnologyNetwork World

Survey: Home-office networks demand better monitoring tools

(Enterprise Management Associates has published research called “Post-Pandemic Networking: Enabling the Work-From-Anywhere Enterprise,” a survey of 312 network-infrastructure and operations professionals that finds nearly all of them are budgeting for monitoring tools to better support users working from home. This article by EMA Vice President of Research Networking Shamus McGillicuddy details the major findings.)
Softwaredallassun.com

CloudTruth Raises $5.25 Million To Solve Cloud Configuration Issues For Software Developers And CloudOps Teams

Company acquires secrets management startup Tuono as it looks to conquer cloud configuration complexity. BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / July 22, 2021 / CloudTruth, a unified configuration management company, announced today it has raised $5.25 million in seed funding led by Glasswing Ventures and Gutbrain Ventures, with additional funding from Stage 1 Ventures and York IE. The Seed Series will be used to further develop the company's disruptive offering that helps software developers and CloudOps teams increase uptime, improve security and eliminate cloud configuration risks resulting from decentralized and distributed deployment and settings. CloudTruth also announced the acquisition of Tuono, a cloud secrets management startup as it looks to unify and simplify access and visibility into companies' infrastructure, application, and secrets configuration data.
Softwarehelpnetsecurity.com

Dremio Cloud empowers self-service and interactive analytics on the data lake

Dremio announced its cloud-native SQL-based data lakehouse service, Dremio Cloud. Purpose-built for the cloud, Dremio Cloud makes cloud data lakes 10x easier, while delivering infinite scale and security. Dremio Cloud enables organizations of any size to leverage a no-copy open data architecture that eliminates the need to copy data into expensive and proprietary data warehouses.
Softwaretowardsdatascience.com

Enterprise AI: How to Shift From Hype to Value

When it comes to enterprise AI, the big bang is behind us. Organizations have been collecting and storing data at scale for the vast majority of the last decade. With the help of cloud computing, the processing of data is cheaper and easier than ever, and data scientists can focus on what they do best: building powerful machine learning models and transforming the business at scale.
Softwarehelpnetsecurity.com

Straive Data Platform derives actionable insights out of unstructured datasets

Straive launched Straive Data Platform (SDP). SDP is an end-to-end data management platform focused on unstructured data solutions. With its cloud-native and microservices-based architecture, SDP extracts and enriches data from any unstructured source and enables enterprises to harness the power of all data. SDP benefits companies with a faster time to market, better data coverage and provides consistent quality with a scalable solution and a distinctive capability to work with unstructured data.
Softwareaithority.com

Vulcan Cyber Adds Cloud Security Module To Risk-Based Remediation Platform

Update enables Vulcan Cyber customers to evaluate and prioritize cloud, application and IT infrastructure risk from a single platform. Vulcan Cyber, developers of the industry’s only risk-based remediation platform for infrastructure, application and cloud security, announced the new Vulcan Cyber Cloud Security module provides a consolidated view of cyber risks across cloud application environments as well as traditional IT infrastructure.
Computershelpnetsecurity.com

IoT ML and AI services to reach $3.6 billion in 2026

The next wave of Internet of Things (IoT) analytics development will fully converge with the big data domain. Simultaneously, the value in the technology stack is shifting beyond the hardware and middleware to analytics and value-added services, such as machine-learning (ML) and artificial intelligence (AI). According to ABI Research, ML and AI services are estimated to grow within the IoT domain at a CAGR of nearly 40%, reaching $3.6 billion in 2026.
Softwarechannele2e.com

ConnectWise Expands Security, Business Management Software Options for MSPs

ConnectWise has taken multiple steps to bolster and expand its cybersecurity and business automation software for MSPs (managed IT service providers) and TSPs (technology solutions providers). The new developments involve:. An expanded partnership with SentinelOne;. a free version of BrightGauge business intelligence software for MSPs; and. updates to ConnectWise Manage,...
Marketsfinextra.com

The importance of distributing market data in the cloud

Capital markets firms have long understood how cloud can help establish competitive advantage, increase agility, reduce time to market for new products, and address the growing total cost of ownership for IT infrastructure. However, the financial services industry has reached a point where real-time trading and risk management has become more critical, particularly amid market volatility and global economic uncertainty.
HealthHouston Chronicle

ClinOne Expands Enterprise eConsent Directly to Clinical Trial Site Networks, Academic Research Institutions to Ease Burden, Avoid Error, Elevate Patient Experience

DENVER (PRWEB) July 22, 2021. ClinOne, a leader in virtual clinical trial management, is making it faster, easier and safer than ever before for sites to take control of the consent process – in person or remote – by expanding enterprise eConsent directly to major site networks and academic organizations worldwide.
Softwarehelpnetsecurity.com

S&I releases AI building security management system built on Microsoft Azure

S&I Corporation has released “atxpert (‘at’+’expert’) AI Viewer”, a new AI building security management system based on Microsoft Azure, TnM Tech’s Ghost-I AI edge computing and Scenera’s NICE PaaS, a managed Kubernetes service built on Microsoft Azure infrastructure. Combining these partners’ technologies enables a highly scalable and easy to manage...
SoftwareDOT med

Google Cloud announces healthcare data engine to enable interoperability in healthcare

Sunnyvale, Calif, July 22, 2021 – Today, Google Cloud announced the private preview of Healthcare Data Engine, an end-to-end solution for healthcare and life sciences organizations that harmonizes data from multiple sources, including medical records, claims, clinical trials, and research data. Healthcare Data Engine helps operational leaders, researchers, and clinicians gain real-time, holistic views of patient longitudinal records, and enables advanced analytics and AI in a secure, compliant, and scalable cloud environment.
EconomyForbes

Why We Should Embrace The Work-From-Anywhere Revolution

VMware SVP/GM networking & security. Driving innovation across $2B+ business. Lehigh ADJ Prof focused on entrepreneurship, tech & diversity. Despite all the talk during the pandemic of a “new normal,” a number of large companies have announced plans to return to the old office-centric model of work. While, of course, every company will need to make its own decision, I urge executives not to give up on a work-from-anywhere (WFA) future. There's simply too much to be gained for individual employees, companies and society at large. So much has already been learned, and so much more can be accomplished if companies continue to experiment with new technologies and processes to tap into talent wherever it exists.
Marketsthedallasnews.net

Business Intelligence (BI) and Analytics Platforms Market is Thriving Worldwide with SAP, Qlik, Tableau, Oracle, IBM

The latest independent research document on Global Business Intelligence (BI) and Analytics Platforms examine investment in Market. It describes how companies deploying these technologies across various industry verticals aim to explore its potential to become a major business disrupter. The Business Intelligence (BI) and Analytics Platforms study eludes very useful reviews & strategic assessment including the generic market trends, emerging technologies, industry drivers, challenges, regulatory policies that propel the market growth, along with major players profile and strategies. This version of Business Intelligence (BI) and Analytics Platforms market report advocates analysis of SAP, Qlik, GoodData, Domo, Tableau, Sisense, SAS, Oracle, IBM, Microsoft & Looker.
Electronicsaithority.com

Dialpad Drives Work From Anywhere Revolution With Dialpad Channels For Virtual Watercooler Conversations

Dialpad is first to integrate social audio and topic-based messaging channels for UCaaS and CCaaS, providing meeting equity between in-office and remote employees. Dialpad Inc., the industry leader in AI-powered communication and collaboration, introduced Dialpad Channels, a new conversational feature within the Dialpad app that helps teams keep lines of communication open and flowing naturally through voice and chat. Dialpad Channels delivers a familiar messaging experience with topic-based conversation for groups of all sizes. With simple, one-click activation, Dialpad Channels offers teams a “light lift” collaboration tool for quick text and/or audio conversations, helping to combat video meeting fatigue.
ComputersMySanAntonio

phoenixNAP Adds SUSE Rancher Integration to Streamline Kubernetes Deployment on Bare Metal Cloud

SUSE Rancher enables Bare Metal Cloud users to deploy a fully functional Kubernetes cluster in minutes. phoenixNAP®, a global IT services provider offering security-focused cloud infrastructure, dedicated servers, colocation, and specialized Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) technology solutions, today announced the launch of SUSE Rancher servers within its Bare Metal Cloud (BMC) platform. This integration allows developers to deploy BMC servers with SUSE Rancher pre-installed for simplified deployment and administration of Kubernetes clusters.

