SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Continued vaccine hesitancy, combined with the Delta variant continuing to spread, is sparking new urgency for everyone to get their shot. “It’s been quite a rollercoaster ride I guess you could say. You didn’t really see this coming, when it did come you just had to adjust to whatever you could to make it through it which we’ve tried to do the best at,” said John Henderson, the operating partner at Coach’s Corner.