A journey to be a future shaper with OBU

The College of Nursing at Oklahoma Baptist University was founded in 1952, offering the first collegiate baccalaureate nursing program in the state of Oklahoma. Graduates from the OBU College of Nursing boast a 100% or near 100% passage rate on the NCLEX, year in and year out. OBU nursing graduates are in demand, not only for their clinical experience, academic knowledge, professionalism, and skilled expertise, but also for the care and compassion they bring to work each and every day.