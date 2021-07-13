Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Career Development & Advice

Marketing Guru, Curtis Coltrane, Outlines The Key Steps On His Path To Success

By Joshua Burrell
Posted by 
Forbes
Forbes
 11 days ago
Cover picture for the article

I am a Morehouse College senior covering communities and DE&I. After working in the entertainment industry for 21 years, Coltrane Curtis saw firsthand how media and consumers are disconnected from each other. Working at MTV and Complex news in the early ’00s gave Curtisenough access to celebrities and award shows to see how individual influencers grow and build their brands through team efforts. In 2004, he launched Team Epiphany to bypass the gatekeepers of entertainment industry culture and reallocate the fruits of innovation to influencers.

www.forbes.com

Comments / 0

Forbes

Forbes

252K+
Followers
61K+
Post
174M+
Views
ABOUT

The world’s leading voice for entrepreneurial success and free enterprise.

 https://www.forbes.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marketing Agency#Brooklyn#Morehouse College#Mtv Houses#Timberland#Nike#Clark Atlanta#Complex Magazine#Influencers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Jobs
News Break
Marketing
News Break
Career Development & Advice
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Richmond, VAWTVR-TV

5 key mindsets of successful entrepreneurs

RICHMOND, Va. -- There are a few things all successful entrepreneurs have in common. In this live interview, friend to the show, Executive Coach, Mitchell Creasey shares just how important mindset is and a few of the most important ones to have. For more information on Mitchell, visit his website.
Career Development & AdvicePosted by
Forbes

Eight Keys To Success For New Managers

Taking on a manager or leadership role for the first time can be daunting. You're in charge of an entire team, and its successes and failures fall largely on your shoulders. Even though it can be intimidating, it's important to start on the right foot. If you're a first-time manager,...
EconomyPosted by
MarketRealist

Path to Success: How Gary Vaynerchuk or 'GaryVee' His Made Millions

Gary Vaynerchuk, an entrepreneur and influencer widely known as "GaryVee," has a wide array of interests and money-making ventures. The businessman is the CEO of both VaynerMedia and VaynerX has invested in extremely successful companies as well. Article continues below advertisement. Born in the former Soviet Union (now Belarus), Vaynerchuk...
SoftwarePosted by
Forbes

Why AI Is Pushing Marketing Professionals To Reinvent Themselves

Today’s marketers are challenged to adapt to new technologies, consumer habits and practices, channels, and methods of engagement arguably faster than any other generation. One of the hottest areas of interest is artificial intelligence. How can AI be leveraged to understand, interact with, and generate loyalty with consumers? Raj Venkatesan (Darden Business School), co-author of “The AI Marketing Canvas: A Five-Stage Road Map to Implementing Artificial Intelligence in Marketing” with Jim Lecinski (Kellogg Business School), shares insight on how marketers must upskill to address the changing marketing landscape.
Businessaithority.com

Oktopost Secures $20 Million In Growth Equity Funding For B2B Social Media Marketing Platform

Funding from Expedition Growth Capital will accelerate product roadmap, expand customer success and grow sales & marketing resources to capitalise on burgeoning demand. Oktopost, the world’s only fully integrated platform for B2B social media marketing, employee advocacy and revenue attribution, announced today that it has secured a $20 million minority investment from London-headquartered growth equity firm Expedition Growth Capital. Prior to this round, the business had raised less than a million dollars and grown profitably since inception in 2013.
Small Businesssmallbiztrends.com

Craft a Winning Social Media Strategy With This Webinar

Used properly social media can take the presence of your small business to a much wider audience. The key is crafting a winning strategy around your brand, industry, and audience. If you want to learn how to craft this strategy attend the free Social Media Marketing for Small Businesses with Monique Johnson webinar to get going.
TechnologyPosted by
HackerNoon

What are the most essential tools for new tech entrepreneurs?

Global leader in #ProdMgmt training. 1M+ community. Instructors are top PMs working @ Google, Netflix, Uber & Airbnb. For entrepreneurs just starting out with limited budgets, what are the best app analytics tools you use?. This Slogging thread by Yuvraj Malik, Akshay M. Bharadwaj, Will Fang, Jiani wei, Evan Leong...
BusinessSFGate

Varada Consulting's CEO, Tori Draude, Joins Nearly 2,000 CEOs in Unprecedented Commitment to Advance Diversity and Inclusion in the Workplace

Tori Draude, CEO and Founder of Varada Consulting, Becomes Signatory of CEO Action for Diversity & Inclusion Pledge. Signaling a dedication to further strengthen its unique corporate culture, Varada Consulting’s Founder and CEO, Tori Draude has signed the CEO Action for Diversity & Inclusion™ pledge. This is the world’s largest CEO-driven initiative to advance diversity and inclusion within the workplace.
Lifestylerunningmagazine.ca

Grit: the key to success in endurance sports

Have you ever wondered what separates elite athletes from the rest of us, or what allows one competitor to perform at a consistently high level no matter the odds? Of course, physical ability, resources and skill all come into play here, but there’s one ingredient that seems to outweigh the rest: grit. Behavioral psychologist Angela Duckworth defines grit as a special blend of passion and persistence, and she, along with many other experts, agrees it is what pushes someone to show up day after day, make sacrifices and push through setbacks to become the best.
EconomyThrive Global

How Companies Identify Talent with Brenda Leadley of AGCS & Kage Spatz

Work is such an integral part of our lives and spending 40+ hours per week doing something you love makes a huge difference. As a part of my HR Strategy Series, I’m talking to top experts in the field to teach prospects what hiring managers are actually looking for, while also supporting business leaders in their hiring and retention strategies. Today I had the pleasure of talking with Brenda Leadley.
Career Development & AdviceForbes

Lean Into Your Value To Improve Your Career And Your Company

Senior Director of Digital Experience at Cisco, leading digital transformation in customer experience. The importance of knowing your self-worth can’t be underestimated, especially when it comes to your career. In my experience, a failure to realize your value can unwittingly put brakes on your career trajectory and your life’s journey.
Economymartechseries.com

New Report Emphasizes Importance of Authentic Marketing Content for Tourism and Hospitality Industries

Travel Brands recommended to focus on communicating trust and confidence as industries rebuild post-lockdown. New research stresses the importance of using authentic social media and marketing content for travel-related industries as they recover from the global impacts of COVID-19. Travel-centric brands face a “next normal” in a world where social media adoption and consumer expectations have increased exponentially.
DesignHouston Chronicle

Fortune 500 Leaders Join CTO Forum's RETHINK DIGITAL Six Series - Designing the Digital Transformation Flywheel Curriculum

Fortune 500 Leaders Join CTO Forum's RETHINK DIGITAL Six Series – Designing the Digital Transformation Flywheel Curriculum Designed to Address Leadership, Strategic Innovation, Digital Disruption and the State of Business, Technology, and Digital Transformation. Santa Clara, California (PRWEB) July 22, 2021. The CTO Forum, a premier organization for senior technology...
EconomyInvestmentNews

A four-step approach to working with clients on sustainable investing

All of us working in wealth management and as financial advisers need to have a global perspective. A tanker wedged in the Suez Canal that sends tremors through global supply chains is a reminder of how small and interconnected the world is today. To be successful, we need to have eyes on investments and economies all over the world.
BusinessThe Drum

OMD tops global and EMEA media agency ranking

This promoted content is produced by a member of The Drum Network. The Drum Network is a paid-for membership product which allows agencies to share their news, opinion and insights with The Drum's audience. Find out more on The Drum Network homepage. In the latest report from leading independent and...
EconomyPosted by
pymnts

Corporate Spend Management Opens B2B FinTech Floodgates

B2B FinTech continues to thrive with venture capitalists, and this week, a clear winner emerged: corporate spend management. The roundup saw not one, but two nine-figure funding rounds for expense management FinTechs working to boost control over and visibility into business spend at a time of continued volatility in the market.
Businesshbr.org

A Blueprint for Becoming a Customer-Centered Company

A Blueprint for Becoming a Customer-Centered Company. Customers adapt to disruption faster than most organizations. It’s one of the many lessons we’ve learned since the start of the pandemic. The foundation for the next generation of business rests on enhancing an organization’s internal operations to quickly deliver value-added customer experiences (CX) at scale.

Comments / 0

Community Policy