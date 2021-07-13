Custodian Ventures Announces 9.9% Ownership Interest in Oxbridge Re Holdings (OXBR)
Custodian Ventures LLC (together with its affiliates, "Custodian Ventures" or "we"), today filed a Schedule 13D announcing its acquisition of approximately 9.9% of the ordinary shares outstanding of Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: OXBR) ("Oxbridge Re" or the "Company"). David E. Lazar, Chief Executive Officer of Custodian Ventures, issued the following statement:
