Oak Ridge, TN

Gary E. Keene

Oak Ridger
 14 days ago

Oak Ridge - Gary E. Keene, age 67, of Oak Ridge, went home to be with the Lord, July 10, 2021, after an extended illness. Gary retired from heavy haul trucking after 44 years and driving over 8.5 million miles. He was an avid outdoorsman who loved to hunt and fish. Gary will be missed by his family, many close friends, and his trucking buddies. He was preceded in death by father, James E. Keene and grandparents, Leigh & Abbie Keene and Orla & Alvin Hicks. Survivors include wife, Jaretta Keene; mother, Carrie Keene; sisters, Pamela Keene, June Daughterty, and Nancy Tallent; and stepchildren, Shane Hensley and Crystal Hempsling. The family will receive friends 5-7 pm Wednesday, June 14, 2021 at Royce Baptist Church. A memorial service will follow at 7 pm with Rev. Mike Harbin officiating. An online guestbook is available at weatherfordmortuary.com.

www.oakridger.com

Tennessee State
Tennessee Obituaries
Oak Ridge, TN
Oak Ridge, TN
#Obituary
