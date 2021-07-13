TC2 Deploys Jvion's Prescriptive Clinical AI to Help Reduce Avoidable Admissions
ATLANTA (PRWEB) July 13, 2021. Jvion, a leader in clinical artificial intelligence (AI), today announced that TC2, LLC, an ACO serving Medicare beneficiaries in central Georgia, will implement Jvion’s Avoidable Admissions solution built on the Jvion CORE™. The solution will identify the patients at high or rising risk of avoidable admissions, pinpoint their most influential but modifiable clinical and social determinant of health (SDOH) risk factors, and provide evidence-based recommendations that address these risk factors.www.chron.com
Comments / 0