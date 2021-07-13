NURSE TALK: If you were a kind of firework, what would you be?

Fans of Eric Clapton have been divided after the musician announced that he would refuse to perform at venues requiring “passports” as proof of covid vaccination. Earlier this week, Boris Johnson unveiled plans for nightclubs and large music venues to demand proof of double vaccination to from the end of September, in order for entry. On Thursday 22 July, Clapton shared his own statement on the app Telegram, via architect and coronavirus sceptic Robin Monotti. Clapton’s comments were shared alongside the artist’s anti-lockdown anthem “Stand and Deliver”, which he released with Van Morrison last year. “I wish to say...
