Ally Financial (ALLY) Increases Share Buyback by 25% to $2B; Common Dividend by 32% to $0.25
News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE: ALLY) today announced that its board of directors has authorized the company to repurchase up to $2.0 billion of the company's common stock for 2021. This share repurchase program replaces the $1.6 billion authorization previously announced on Jan. 12, 2021. Additionally, the board of directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.25 per share of the company's common stock, payable on Aug. 16, 2021, to stockholders of record on Aug. 2, 2021, representing a 32% per share increase relative to the company's prior quarterly cash dividend and the sixth increase since Ally began paying common dividends in 2016.www.streetinsider.com
