Ally Financial (ALLY) Increases Share Buyback by 25% to $2B; Common Dividend by 32% to $0.25

Several other analysts have also recently commented on IGM. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on IGM Financial from C$44.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on IGM Financial from C$39.50 to C$44.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of IGM Financial from C$50.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of IGM Financial from C$44.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price objective on IGM Financial from C$55.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$50.75.