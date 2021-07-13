Gladstone Commercial Corporation Announces Monthly Cash Distributions for July, August and September 2021 and Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call Dates

CLEVELAND, July 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parker Hannifin Corporation (PH) - Get Report, the global leader in motion and control technologies, today announced that it will release its fiscal 2021 fourth quarter and full year earnings before the market opens on Thursday, August 5, 2021, followed by a conference call at 11:00 a.m., Eastern time. During the call, the company will discuss fiscal 2021 fourth quarter and full year results and respond to questions from institutional investors and security analysts. The conference call will be webcast simultaneously on Parker's investor information website at www.phstock.com with an accompanying slide presentation. The webcast will be archived on the site and available for replay later that day.