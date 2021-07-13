Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health Services

OU HEALTH seeking Adult Respiratory | Pediatric Respiratory

oknursingtimes.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLearn more about our limited time sign-on bonus program!. OU Health is offering up to $20,000 for Respiratory Therapists!. OU Health’s Respiratory Care department is an AARC Quality Care recognized department with a strong focus on quality, safety and patient satisfaction. Join a team striving to treat and provide a range of pulmonary interventions and therapies for the various needs of our fellow Oklahomans! Together, we are answering the call of our community like never below.

oknursingtimes.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Respiratory Therapists#Ou Medicine#Ou Health#Respiratory Care#Aarc Quality Care#Oklahomans#Ou Medicine Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Health Services
Related
Health Servicesoknursingtimes.com

Integris partnering to empower healthcare

The recent pandemic highlighted several things. For many, it showed how precarious their job situation really is. In the healthcare world, it exposed an already glaring need for people to care for others. That’s why INTEGRIS Health Chief Nurse Executive Kerri Bayer believes the health system’s newest initiative tackles some...
HealthWilkes Journal Patriot

WCC Respiratory Care gets award for excellence

Wilkes Community College’s Respiratory Care program recently received the President’s Award for Excellence in Credentialing Success from the Commission on Accreditation for Respiratory Care (CoARC). This award is presented as part of the CoARC’s continued efforts to value the RRT credential as a standard of professional achievement. From a program...
Healthajmc.com

Addressing Financial Toxicity With Patients and Health Systems

Speakers at the Advanced Topics for Oncology Pharmacy Professionals Summit discussed financial toxicity in health care, how it particularly impacts patients with cancer, and how to address the issue with patients and the health system. Financial toxicity in health care, particularly cancer care, has been a growing issue in the...
Public Healthhealthcareittoday.com

Machine Learning Meets Public Health in Jvion Heat Maps

“Where there’s variability, there’s hope for action.”. I heard this summing-up in a recent interview with Dr. John Showalter, chief product officer for Jvion, a prescriptive AI analytics company in health care. His point is that we need to compare two or more populations to find out what makes one health and another unhealthy.
Indianapolis, INWISH-TV

A respiratory illness targeting young children is emerging, and it’s not COVID-19

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A respiratory virus targeting young children is circulating and it’s not COVID-19. The virus typically appears in the winter months, but is spreading in warm weather leaving doctors puzzled and concerned. Health experts call it respiratory syncytial virus or RSV. Symptoms include runny nose, decreased appetite, coughing, wheezing, fever and sneezing.
Health Servicesyoungwomenshealth.org

Transitioning from Pediatric to Adult Health Care: A Guide for Parents

It can be difficult to know what the right age is for your child to transition from pediatric to adult care. If they learn how to manage their own health care, both you and your child will feel more confident that they will be able to keep themself healthy and access care when they needs it. This guide will give you some tips about what they needs to know as they approaches adulthood.
Health Servicesedgehill.ac.uk

Respiratory nurse expert honoured with national accolade

An expert in respiratory care at Edge Hill University has been honoured with a national award for the exceptional contribution she has made to the nursing community throughout her career. Dr Carol Kelly, a nurse, Reader in Respiratory Care, and Head of Applied Health & Social Care, has been awarded...
Little Rock, ARuams.edu

Public Health

July 22, 2021 | Public health is the science of protecting and improving the health of communities through education, promotion of healthy lifestyles, and research for disease and injury prevention. Public health professionals analyze how genetics, personal choice and the environment affect health, and develop programs that protect the health of your family and community. Overall, public health is concerned with protecting the health of entire populations. These populations can be as small as a local neighborhood, or as big as an entire country. Public health professionals try to prevent problems from happening or re-occurring through implementing educational programs, developing policies, administering service programs, regulating health systems and health professions and conducting research, in contrast to clinical professionals, such as doctors and nurses, who focus primarily on treating individuals after they become sick or injured.
Luther, OKlutherregister.news

Survey Seeks Interest for Luther Pharmacy

Would you move your prescriptions to a local Luther pharmacy if there was one? What do you look for in a pharmacy? These are among the questions being asked by a company considering opening a pharmacy in town. If there’s interest it could happen! The survey is being distributed through...
Dallas, TXPosted by
DFW Community News

Remembrance Tree Planted for Respiratory Therapist Lost to COVID-19

A respiratory therapist who colleagues said will always be remembered for her compassion was honored with a tree-planting ceremony Friday at Medical City Dallas. Maisha Oni Muhammad-Brinkley’s colleagues at the hospital honored her life with a remembrance tree outside the emergency department, where she worked. Muhammad-Brinkley, affectionately called “The Breathing...
Utica, NYRomesentinel.com

MVCC Respiratory Care program receives award

UTICA — For the second consecutive year, the Respiratory Care associate degree program at Mohawk Valley Community College has been recognized by the Commission on Accreditation for Respiratory Care with the Distinguished Registered Respiratory Therapist Credentialing Success Award. The award is presented as part of the commission’s efforts to value...
FitnessKELOLAND TV

Acupuncture for healing? Sanford Health explains the benefits of integrative medicine

There was a time not so long ago when you sought out a conventional doctor when something just didn’t feel right about your health. You usually left with a prescription in hand, or an appointment to schedule further testing or surgery. Lately, however, more people are looking for a broader approach to dealing with their health issues, an approach known as integrative medicine which takes a more holistic view of healthcare.
Kenyon, MNAustin Daily Herald

Physician assistant, nurse practitioner to travel with Mayo Clinic Health System’s mobile health clinic

Mayo Clinic Health System recently launched its mobile health clinic, a large commercial vehicle featuring two exam rooms, an on-site laboratory and pharmacy services, and telemedicine capabilities. A Mayo Clinic Health System physician assistant and nurse practitioner will join the mobile health clinic team, and they will be available for primary care visits in Blooming Prairie and Kenyon.

Comments / 0

Community Policy