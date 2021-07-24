Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (BRMK) Declares $0.07 Monthly Dividend; 8.1% Yield

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.340-$1.400 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Several brokerages have commented on BDN. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an in-line rating on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.00.