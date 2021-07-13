Cancel
ROOMDEX, A Hotel Upsell Innovator, Partners With Mint House at 70 Pine

Houston Chronicle
 11 days ago

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (PRWEB) July 13, 2021. ROOMDEX, the leader in hotel upselling automation, is happy to announce that Mint House at 70 Pine has activated ROOMDEX’s Upgrade Optimizer software. Housed in an Art Deco landmark building in the heart of New York City’s Financial District, Mint House at 70 Pine is the flagship property of Mint House, a new tech-enabled hotel brand offering expansive apartment-style accommodations with full kitchens and living spaces that allow travelers to enjoy the classic comfort of home and the modern luxury of a hotel. Mint House at 70 Pine was recently awarded “Best Hotel in the U.S.” by TripAdvisor.

www.chron.com

