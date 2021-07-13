ROOMDEX, A Hotel Upsell Innovator, Partners With Mint House at 70 Pine

Manufacturers: Vitrocsa, Cult, Dedece, Living Edge, Viabizzuno, Anibou, Simple Studio, Space Furniture, Vola & Axor. Text description provided by the architects. A dramatically steep site meant that the existing single storey house was neither benefiting from all areas of the property nor capturing the aspect and outlook over the ocean. Considering the context, it was apparent that a common approach of new buildings in the surrounding area was to build maximum height buildings as far forward as possible, creating multi-storey flat facades overlooking streets or visible from the foreshore, leaving lower levels disconnected from other functions of the house and upper levels disconnected from the ground. We wanted to take a more sensitive approach to the topography of site and how the building reads from the public domain.