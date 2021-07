Wall Street analysts expect Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) to announce sales of $317.49 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Oak Street Health’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $315.37 million and the highest is $319.00 million. Oak Street Health posted sales of $214.38 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 48.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, September 15th.