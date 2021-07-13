Cancel
Financial Reports

Gladstone Investment Announces Monthly Cash Distributions for July, August and September 2021, a Supplemental Distribution to Common Stockholders and First Fiscal Quarter Earnings Release and Conferen

 14 days ago

MCLEAN, VA / ACCESSWIRE / July 13, 2021 / Gladstone Investment Corporation (NASDAQ: GAIN) (the "Company") announced today that its board of directors declared the following monthly cash distributions to preferred and common stockholders. The Company also announced its plan to report earnings for its first fiscal quarter ended June 30, 2021.

Financial Reports
TheStreet

RBC Bearings To Webcast First Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Earnings Conference Call August 5th

RBC Bearings Incorporated (Nasdaq: ROLL), a leading international manufacturer of highly engineered precision bearings and components for the industrial, defense and aerospace industries, today announced that it will release its first quarter fiscal 2022 financial results before market open on Thursday, August 5 th. RBC Bearings will host a conference call to discuss the results on Thursday, August 5 th at 11:00 a.m. ET.
Financial Reports

United Bankshares, Inc. announces second quarter, first half of 2021 earnings

 WASHINGTON, D.C. and CHARLESTON, W.Va. – United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: UBSI) (United) recently reported earnings for the second quarter and first half of 2021. Earnings for the second quarter of 2021 were $94.8 million, or $0.73 per diluted share, as compared to earnings of $52.7 million, or $0.44 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2020. Earnings for the first half of 2021 were $201.7 million, or $1.56 per diluted share, as compared to earnings of $92.9 million, or $0.84 per diluted share, for the first half of 2020.
Markets

iA Clarington Investments announces July 2021 distributions for Active ETF Series

TORONTO, July 26, 2021 /CNW/ - IA Clarington Investments Inc. ("iA Clarington") today announced the July 2021 distributions for its Active ETF Series. Unitholders of record as of August 3, 2021 will receive cash distributions payable on August 11, 2021. Per-unit distributions are detailed below:. Active ETF Series. Ticker. Distribution.
Financial Reports

Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $70.49 Million

Brokerages predict that Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) will report $70.49 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Navigator's earnings, with estimates ranging from $70.34 million to $70.63 million. Navigator reported sales of $67.74 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.
New York City, NY
TheStreet

Candel Therapeutics Announces Pricing Of Initial Public Offering

NEEDHAM, Mass., July 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Candel Therapeutics, Inc. ("Candel"), a late clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel oncolytic viral immunotherapies, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 9,000,000 shares of common stock at a public offering price of $8.00 per share. The shares are expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Global Market on July 27, 2021 under the ticker symbol "CADL." The gross proceeds of the offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses payable by Candel, are expected to be $72 million. The offering is expected to close on July 29, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions. In addition, Candel has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,350,000 shares of common stock at the initial public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. All shares are being offered by Candel.
Financial Reports

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.000-$2.060 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Sun Communities also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $6.250-$6.370 EPS. NYSE:SUI traded up $0.91 during trading hours...
Markets

Candel Therapeutics (CADL) Prices 9M Share IPO at $8/sh

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Candel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CADL), a late clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel oncolytic viral immunotherapies, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 9,000,000 shares of common stock at a public offering price of $8.00 per share. The shares are expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Global Market on July 27, 2021. The gross proceeds of the offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses payable by Candel, are expected to be $72 million. The offering is expected to close on July 29, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions. In addition, Candel has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,350,000 shares of common stock at the initial public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. All shares are being offered by Candel.
Markets

Cytek Biosciences, Inc (CTKB) Prices 16.7M Share IPO at $17/sh

Cytek Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: CTKB) announced today the pricing of its initial public offering of an aggregate of 16,749,330 shares of its common stock at a price to the public of $17.00 per share. The gross proceeds to Cytek from the offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and estimated offering expenses, are expected to be $200 million. Cytek is offering 11,764,706 shares of common stock and the selling stockholders named in the prospectus are offering 2,799,929 shares of common stock. Cytek will not receive any proceeds from the sale of shares by the selling stockholders. In addition, Cytek has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 2,184,695 shares of common stock solely to cover over-allotments, if any, at the initial public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. The shares are expected to begin trading on The Nasdaq Global Select Market on July 23, 2021. The offering is expected to close on July 27, 2021, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions.
Stocks

Instructure (INST) Announces 12.5M Share IPO at $20/sh

Instructure Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: INST) today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 12,500,000 shares of its common stock at a price to the public of $20.00. In addition, Instructure has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,875,000 shares of Instructure's common stock at the initial public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. The shares are expected to begin trading on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) under the ticker symbol "INST" on July 22, 2021, and the offering is expected to close on July 26, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.
Stocks

Man Group plc Sells 13,016 Shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Man Group plc decreased its stake in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 32.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,709 shares of the software maker's stock after selling 13,016 shares during the period. Man Group plc's holdings in Five9 were worth $4,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Financial Reports
TheStreet

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. Schedules First Fiscal Quarter Earnings Release And Conference Call For July 30, 2021

GREENWICH, Conn., July 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (Nasdaq: OXLC) (NasdaqGS: OXLCM) (NasdaqGS: OXLCP) (NasdaqGS: OXLCL) announced today that it will hold a conference call to discuss its first fiscal quarter earnings on Friday, July 30, 2021 at 9:00 AM ET. The toll free dial-in number is 1-844-792-3730. There will be a recorded replay of the call available for 30 days after the call. If you are interested in hearing the recording, please dial 1-877-344-7529. The replay pass-code number is 10159101.
Financial Reports
TheStreet

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. Announces Its Second Quarter Distribution

DALLAS, July 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (DMLP) - Get Report announced today the Partnership's second quarter 2021 cash distribution. The distribution of $0.480528 per common unit represents activity for the three-month period ended June 30, 2021 and is payable on August 12, 2021 to common unitholders of record as of August 2, 2021.
Markets

Horizons ETFs Announces July 2021 Distributions For Certain ETFs

TORONTO, July 23, 2021 /CNW/ - Horizons ETFs Management (Canada) Inc. ("Horizons ETFs") is pleased to announce the distribution amounts per unit (the "Distributions") for certain of its exchange traded funds (the "ETFs"), for the period ending July 31, 2021, as indicated in the table below. The ex-dividend date for...
Markets

Manulife Investment Management Announces Cash Distributions for Manulife Exchange Traded Funds

C$ unless otherwise stated TSX/NYSE/PSE: MFC SEHK: 945. TORONTO, July 23, 2021 /CNW/ - Manulife Investment Management today announced the July 2021 cash distributions for Manulife Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) that distribute monthly. Unitholders of record of the Manulife ETFs at the close of business on July 30, 2021 will receive cash distributions payable on August 12, 2021.
Financial Reports
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Matterport to Announce Fiscal 2021 Second Quarter Results on August 11, 2021

SUNNYVALE, Calif., July 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Matterport, Inc. ("Matterport"), the leading spatial data company driving the digital transformation of the built world, today announced that it will release its fiscal 2021 second quarter financial results on Wednesday, August 11, 2021 after market close. Matterport management will host a conference call that day at 2:00 p.m. Pacific time (5:00 p.m. Eastern time) to discuss the second quarter financial results. The dial-in number will be (914) 987-7872, conference ID: 2670137.
Financial Reports

CGI to release third quarter fiscal 2021 results on July 28

GIB.A (TSX) MONTRÉAL, July 21, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - CGI (TSX: GIB.A) (NYSE: GIB) will release results for its third quarter fiscal year 2021, ended June 30, 2021, on Wednesday, July 28, 2021 before the markets open. Management will host a conference call to discuss results and answer questions at 9:00 a.m. (EDT).

