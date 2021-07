Australian "buy now, pay later" (BNPL) firm Zip is looking to enter the crypto market by offering trading services to users within the next 12 months. Zip co-founder Peter Gray told Reuters on July 22 that expanding support for crypto trading services and providing a digital wallet were two of the top requests from its clients. The co-founder kept his cards close to his chest, however, and didn’t outlay a specific roadmap or timetable to get there.