Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Stephen A. Smith Apologizes for Criticizing a Los Angeles Angels Pitcher & the Angels Used All 20 of Their Draft Picks on Pitchers

By Sara Vallone
Posted by 
MamasUncut
MamasUncut
 14 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Criticism, apologies, and the Los Angeles Angels drafting 20 pitchers? There is a lot to unpack in this article, so take a seat. Following his success on the mound and in the batter’s box, Los Angeles Angels pitcher Shohei Ohtani has been compared to legendary baseball player Babe Ruth. However, ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith later criticized those comparisons because Ohtani’s native language is not English, and often uses an interpreter to communicate in America.

at-the-buzzer.com

Comments / 0

MamasUncut

MamasUncut

San Francisco, CA
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
471K+
Views
ABOUT

Mamasuncut provides expert advice to questions asked by moms and answered by moms, in addition to product reviews, entertainment news and much more!

 https://mamasuncut.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Atb
Person
Stephen A Smith
Person
Babe Ruth
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Apologies#Yahoo Sports#Espn#Instagram#African American#Baseball America#Tcu#The Los Angeles Angels
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Los Angeles Angels
News Break
MLB
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Texas Christian University
News Break
Sports
News Break
Baseball
Related
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Stephen A. Smith Has Blunt Message For U.S. Basketball Team

Stephen A. Smith is among those who have taken to social media to react to the United States men’s basketball team’s shocking loss on Sunday. Team USA, led by Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich, suffered a loss in its opening game of the Summer Olympics on Sunday morning. The Americans were upset by France, 83-76, in the opening contest of the group stage.
MLBazdesertswarm.com

Arizona pitcher Chase Silseth selected by Angels in 11th round of MLB Draft

Chase Silseth’s Arizona career only lasted one season, but it was a memorable one in which he helped the Wildcats reach the College World Series. Silseth, a right-handed pitcher, was picked by the Los Angeles Angels in the 11th round (321st overall) of the 2021 MLB Draft on Tuesday. The...
The Oregonian

Angels take Oregon State pitcher Nathan Burns in 19th round of MLB draft

Oregon State right-handed pitcher Nathan Burns was selected by the Los Angeles Angels in the 19th round of the MLB draft Tuesday. Burns, the 561st overall selection, is the fourth Oregon State player to be drafted this year, joining fellow pitchers Kevin Abel (seventh round to Cincinnati), Chase Watkins (ninth round to Chicago Cubs) and Bryant Salgado (14th round to Houston).
MLBdodgerblue.com

Albert Pujols Sets MLB Record For Dominican-Born Players

When Albert Pujols started at first in the Los Angeles Dodgers’ win over the Colorado Rockies, it marked the 2,934th game of his his illustrious career. And with that appearance, Pujols set the MLB record for most games played by a player born in the Dominican Republic. Pujols passed future...
Michigan StateHuron Daily Tribune

Erla picked by Angels in baseball draft

Cass City’s Mason Erla had his name called in the 2021 Major League Baseball Draft. The former Michigan State pitcher was selected by the Los Angeles Angels in the 17th round of this year’s draft, which concluded on Tuesday. Erla was the 501st pick overall and the 279th pitcher selected.
MLBksl.com

Angels take former Fremont High pitcher Ky Bush with 2nd-round pick

Los Angeles Angels' Jared Walsh (20) celebrates his grand slam with teammates during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the New York Yankees early Thursday, July 1, 2021, in New York. The Angels selected former Fremont pitcher Ky Bush in the second round of Monday's MLB draft. (Adam Hunger, Associated Press) — SALT LAKE CITY — The Los Angeles Angels are tapping into their Utah pipeline again.
MLBMLive.com

Los Angeles Angels draft Michigan State pitcher Mason Erla in 17th round

CASS CITY, MI – Mason Erla’s big arm is giving him a big opportunity. The 2016 Cass City High School graduate and ace of the Michigan State University baseball team was selected in the 17th round of the Major League Baseball draft Tuesday by the Los Angeles Angels. The hard-throwing...
MLBfox16.com

Ryan Costeiu Drafted by the Los Angeles Angels

Arkansas pitcher Ryan Costeiu has been selected by the Los Angeles Angels with the 201st overall pick in the 2021 MLB Draft. He is now the third Diamond Hogs to be drafted so far joining Kevin Kopps and Christian Franklin. This season Costeiu finished with an 8-3 record and an...
MLBPosted by
TheDailyBeast

ESPN Host Apologizes After Criticizing Angels’ Shohei Ohtani for Using an Interpreter

ESPN host Stephen A. Smith sparked outrage Monday after complaining about Los Angeles Angels superstar Shohei Ohtani’s use of an interpreter when speaking to the media. On ESPN’s First Take Monday, Smith had suggested that Ohtani, who was born in Japan, probably shouldn’t be the face of baseball because he’s “a dude that needs an interpreter so you can understand what the hell he’s saying.” The host then doubled down on his words in a Twitter video, saying his comments were being misinterpreted but still insisting it would help if foreign athletes spoke English to better “ingratiate” themselves to the American public. In a later tweet, Smith took it all back, apologizing and calling Ohtani one of the brightest stars in all of sports. “Let me apologize right now,” Smith wrote in a tweet. “As I’m watching things unfold, let me say that I never intended to offend ANY COMMUNITY, particularly the Asian community—and especially SHOHEI Ohtani, himself.” “He is making a difference, as it pertains to inclusiveness and leadership. I should have embraced that in my comments,” he added.
MLBYardbarker

Pitcher-needy Angels took nothing but pitchers in MLB Draft

If you’re wondering why the Los Angeles Angels have only made the playoffs once during Mike Trout’s MLB career, you can look directly to their pitching as the biggest culprit. The Angels have struggled with their pitching for several years and haven’t had a consistent ace since Jered Weaver’s last year of dominance in 2014.
MLBSalina Journal

Seattle Mariners at Los Angeles Angels odds, picks and prediction

The Seattle Mariners (48-43) travel to Angel Stadium Friday to start a three-game series with the Los Angeles Angels (45-44). First pitch is scheduled for 9:38 p.m. ET. Let's analyze BetMGM Sportsbook's lines around the Mariners vs. Angels odds with MLB picks and predictions. Season series: Mariners lead 6-4. RHP...

Comments / 0

Community Policy