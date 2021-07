What I learned today is that if a person wants to thrive and be happy in life, they shouldn't move to New Jersey. It's The Vibe just released a list of the 40 most miserable states in America. I kept scrolling hoping the number of New Jersey cities showing up on the list would end, but it didn't. New Jersey ended up claiming 9 out of the 40 spots on that list. Both New Jersey and California were the only two states that had so many of their cities make the list.