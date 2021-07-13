Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NHL

Aaron Portzline on teams interested in Seth Jones, Blue Jackets offseason moves

By Listen
Sportsnet.ca
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Athletic's Aaron Portzline joined Scott and Karen to talk about potential teams Seth Jones may move to, what the Blue Jacket plan to do in the offseason and protected players ahead of the expansion draft. Now Playing. Donnovan Bennett on targeted racial abuse on England players, interviewing Lebron James.

www.sportsnet.ca

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lebron James
Person
Marcus Rashford
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blue Jackets#Athletic#The Euro Final#Rintoul Surman#Rogers Sports Media
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Columbus Blue Jackets
News Break
NHL
News Break
Podcast
News Break
Hockey
News Break
Sports
Related
NHLWSYX ABC6

Reports: Columbus Blue Jackets trade Seth Jones to Chicago Blackhawks

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Just before the start of the 2021 NHL Draft, the Columbus Blue Jackets traded defenseman Seth Jones to the Chicago Blackhawks, according to reports by ESPN and The Athletic. The Blue Jackets 32nd overall pick will also go to the Blackhawks. In return, the Blue Jackets...
NHLchatsports.com

The Seth Jones deal is worse than expected

The Blackhawks just traded two first round picks, a second-rounder (promptly used on Carolina’s Jake Bean) and Adam Boqvist to the Blue Jackets for Seth Jones, the 32nd overall pick in 2021 and a sixth. So ... that happened. If you want to look on the bright side (hey, we’re...
NHLPosted by
Daily Herald

Why Blackwawks should make serious run at Blue Jackets' Jones

The Blackhawks are the lead horse in the Seth Jones derby. Depending on which way the wind's blowing, the swirling rumor mill has the Columbus Blue Jackets' standout defenseman being traded to the Hawks one day and the Avalanche, Stars, Kings, Canadiens or somebody else the next. Adding the 26-year-old...
NHLchatsports.com

Why the Blackhawks shouldn’t trade for Seth Jones

Apr 22, 2021; Tampa, Florida, USA; Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman Seth Jones (3) is congratulated after he scored a goal against the Tampa Bay Lightning during the first period at Amalie Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports. The Chicago Blackhawks have salary cap space to use for the first...
NHLbleachernation.com

The Blackhawks May Already Be the “Front-Runner” for Seth Jones

The Blackhawks’ interest in accelerating their rebuild with an elite level defenseman has been discussed loudly and often this offseason. And that was before they traded Duncan Keith to the Oilers. The draft remains one way to fill this need, but it’s certainly less sexy (and far less immediate/certain) than going after a true No. 1 defenseman like Seth Jones or Dougie Hamilton, to whom they’ve been connected all summer.
NHL1stohiobattery.com

A Busy Week Made Busier: The Columbus Blue Jackets Are Likely To Provide Cap Relief To Teams In Need (For A Price)

It's the calm before the storm. For the Columbus Blue Jackets, the storm will shape the franchise for years to come. Sunday, the Blue Jackets released their list of players that will be available to the incoming Seattle Kraken in the NHL's Expansion Draft, which will air Wednesday night on ESPN2. Just two days later, Columbus is slated to make three picks in the first round of the NHL Entry Draft, including a top five pick for the first time in over a half decade. General Manager Jarmo Kekalainen has given no indication which player or which position they have their eye on, and there is no clear-cut favorite of who the team will take when they draft 5th overall.
NHLCBS Sports

Blackhawks' Seth Jones: Headed to Windy City

Jones was traded from the Blue Jackets to the Blackhawks on Friday, ESPN's Emily Kaplan reports. The exact return is pending but is expected to include defenseman Adam Boqvist and multiple draft picks. Jones is expected to sign a new massive contract extension, rumored to be eight years and $76 million, when first eligible this coming Wednesday. Jones was fully expected to be traded after informing Columbus management he would not be re-signing with the club when his contract was due to expire next summer, but it's the massive extension that is the big story here. Jones' younger brother Caleb was dealt from Edmonton to Chicago in the Duncan Keith trade earlier this month and it seems quite likely that played some role in Seth's decision to sign a new long-term deal. On the ice, Jones is coming off one of his worst seasons to date. In 56 games with the Jackets in 2020-21, Jones posted five goals, 28 points, and a minus-18 rating, but he logs a ton of minutes and is still just 26 years old. This is a calculated risk for a Chicago club that badly needed an influx of talent on its blue line.
NHLhockeybuzz.com

BREAKING: Jones Blockbuster; Jackets Move Up and Results

The Columbus Blue Jackets may have three first round draft picks, but the franchise has dealt defenseman Seth Jones to the Chicago Blackhawks in a blockbuster move. Jones was moved with the Tampa Bay Lightning's first round pick (#32 overall) as well as a sixth round selection in the 2022 draft in exchange for defenseman Adam Boqvist; the 12th overall pick; a conditional first round draft pick in 2022; and a second round pick (#44 overall). To add even more intrigue; the 44th pick was flipped to the Carolina Hurricanes in exchange for defenseman Jake Bean.
NHLPosted by
NBC Chicago

What to Make of Blackhawks' Blockbuster Trade for Seth Jones

What to make of Blackhawks' trade for Seth Jones originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. For years, the Blackhawks have been looking for Duncan Keith's successor as the franchise's No. 1 defenseman. And they finally got one on Friday by swinging for the fences. Moments before the start of the...
NHLsunny95.com

Blue Jackets deal Jones to Chicago

SECAUCUS, N.J. (AP) — Seth Jones went to the Chicago Blackhawks from the Blue Jackets in a blockbuster trade completed just before the NHL draft. Chicago got Jones and the 32nd pick in the draft and a 2022 sixth-rounder from Columbus for younger defenseman Adam Boqvist, the 12th and 44th picks in the draft and a 2022 first-rounder.

Comments / 0

Community Policy