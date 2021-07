Two baby animals were born at Disney’s Animal Kingdom this week, and visitors already may be able to spot both of them inside the theme park. On Monday, a Nile hippopotamus calf arrived in the Safi River within the park’s Kilimanjaro Safaris. The newborn, whose parents are mother Tuma and father Henry, already moves through the water with ease and may be seen by folks who are riding through the attraction. This brings DAK’s hippo population to 10.