Kevin Dowling and John Amos Small: 2 York County death row inmates back in court

York Dispatch Online
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo men on death row for decades-old homicides in York County had post-conviction relief hearings in county court on Tuesday. One man, John Amos Small, 61, formerly of Hanover, had a status hearing in his post-conviction relief effort. Small has been imprisoned since 1997 after being convicted of the 1981 murder of 17-year-old Cheryl Marie Smith in West Manheim Township. He was accused of bludgeoning Smith to death and attempting to rape her in a wooded party area known as "The Pines."

