Gareth Emery set to host two-stage event at Brooklyn Mirage, Metropolis
After a year as jam-packed as Gareth Emery’s 2020, one might assume there would follow a period of rest for the veteran producer. Well, it appears one would be dead wrong. From delivering his fourth and highly emotive studio album THE LASERS, to hosting drive-in shows, to releasing his debut vocal track “Sad Song“, the trance and progressive house authority has gone one step further, minting a new, aptly titled festival event in New York, Metropolis.dancingastronaut.com
