Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Gareth Emery set to host two-stage event at Brooklyn Mirage, Metropolis

By Sami Weisband
dancingastronaut.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter a year as jam-packed as Gareth Emery’s 2020, one might assume there would follow a period of rest for the veteran producer. Well, it appears one would be dead wrong. From delivering his fourth and highly emotive studio album THE LASERS, to hosting drive-in shows, to releasing his debut vocal track “Sad Song“, the trance and progressive house authority has gone one step further, minting a new, aptly titled festival event in New York, Metropolis.

dancingastronaut.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gareth Emery
Person
Andrew Rayel
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Metropolis#The Mirage#Trance Music#Dancing Astronaut#Metrolpolis
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Music
Related
Musicdancingastronaut.com

Peggy Gou returns with summer-ready house jam ‘I Go’

House royalty Peggy Gou is building momentum with her latest summertime bop “I Go.” Released via her own Gudu Records, “I Go” carries Gou’s inimitable shimmering flair throughout the effervescent house offering. In short, it’s another DJ must-have that proves Gou is seemingly always at the top of her game. In a release, she shared the inspirations behind her latest single:
Musicdancingastronaut.com

Madeon announces fall Good Faith Forever live tour

Madeon will continue the magic of his Good Faith Live tour with his newly announced Good Faith Forever 2021 tour, which will serve as an “updated” version of his 2019 sophomore album run. The road stretch kicks off on September 17 at Imagine Music Festival in Georgia and will see the Adventure producer perform in cities all over the United States, including his previously announced two-night stop at New York’s Terminal 5, as well as Austin, Chicago, Indianapolis and many more.
Musicdancingastronaut.com

Premiere: gardenstate, Bien align for ‘The Best Part’

In September of 2016, Bien, an indie, Nashville-hailing band with a penchant for “creating dreamy pop music,” put this proclivity on display with the issue of the saccharine single, “The Best Part.” Set the ticker forward five years, and the syrupy original can be found soliciting production assistance from gardenstate in a delicate, Anjunabeats-anchored amplification of the original.
Musicdancingastronaut.com

Matisse & Sadko, Alex Aris channel progressive house bliss on third collaboration, ‘Dawn’

Things that age better than Matisse & Sadko‘s brand progressive house are few and far between. The Russian brothers previously alluded to a release this summer that falls firmly in progressive territory, and they held true to their word on “Dawn.” For a second go-around this year alone, Matisse & Sadko have roped in none other than Alex Aris, following their STMPD RCRDS meetup, “Heal Me,” totaling their third collective outing dating back to “Mistaken.”
Musicdancingastronaut.com

Tycho teams with Death Cab for Cutie frontman Benjamin Gibbard for new single ‘Only Love’

Tycho has released a new single with Death Cab for Cutie frontman Benjamin Gibbard, “Only Love.” Melding together Tycho’s production expertise and Gibbard’s signature vocals, the peaceful instrumentals carry forth a comforting tune that contrasts with Gibbard’s environmental message. Advocating to preserve the environment in order to save the planet, the lyrics, “only love will save this place,” float through the track. Tycho said of the collaboration in a press release,
Musicdancingastronaut.com

Premiere: k?d shares new HARD Summer mixtape ahead of festival’s comeback run

With more than a decade under HARD Summer‘s belt, the distinguished dance and hip-hop event has proven to live up to its name, and then some. Every year prior to the festival, fans are bestowed with artist mixes that send listeners reeling and heads banging, and this year is no exception as dance music wonder k?d steps onto the proverbial podium.
Musicdancingastronaut.com

Kasbo renews ‘The Making of a Paracosm’ with official remix EP

Swedish producer Kasbo’s lauded sophomore LP, The Making of a Paracosm, recently received a partial, yet equally striking, makeover from some of dance music’s finest. The original project dropped in October of 2020, and it snagged the a top five position atop Dancing Astronaut’s Top 20 Electronic Albums of 2020. Characterized by its visceral reflection of the producer’s personal life, The Making of a Paracosm‘s critically acclaimed legacy continues with Foreign Family Collective‘s release of its official remix EP, The Making of a Paracosm (Remixes Vol. 1).
Musicmagneticmag.com

Event Review: Chris Lake's Sold Out Weekend Takeover of Brooklyn Mirage

Chris Lake's show was my first one back at Brooklyn Mirage. It's one of our favorite venues and although it can get very crowded, we think the production, sound system, and quality of artists makes it worth it. We attended the Friday show, and am thankful we avoided the rain storm the following day!
Rock Musicdancingastronaut.com

Lucas & Steve return to the club with latest progressive gem, ‘Get Together’

Dutch standouts Lucas & Steve return with “Get Together,” breathing new life into the progressive house sounds of yesteryear with finely nuanced production and their masterful, uplifting melodies. Following their radio-ready spin on Blackstreet’s 1996 smash “No Diggity,” Lucas & Steve return to the club for their newest release, trading...
Musicdancingastronaut.com

Rohaan taps Mat Zo and TSU NAMI for two-track remix pack

Fresh off the heels of his 2020 album BLEACH, Rohaan marched right into 2021 full speed ahead. The bass purveyor on the rise has treated a growing legion of fans a collection of high-octane outputs this year, from his wicked Sable Valley debut, “CCC,” earlier this summer to new a pair of BLEACH remixes from the likes of Mat Zo and TSU NAMI.
Musicdancingastronaut.com

Premiere: STAR SEED flash ‘Shades of Blue’ in self-released single featuring Danni Scape

Are the gift that keeps on giving. Continuing a hot release run that includes their debut EP, INNERSPACE released via Ophelia Records as well as a pair of singles, “U & I” and “Chasing Stars”, the Cincinnati duo is back with a new self-released single titled, “Shades of Blue.” Featuring Danni Scape’s vocals, “Shades of Blue” is yet another in a long line of quality releases from STAR SEED since their inception in September, 2020.
Musicrevolution935.com

“Best of Today #Release” – New EDM music out now

Are you hungry for new music? The guys from EDM Lab every Friday propose their list of new #EDM music out. From “Best of Today #Release” – Friday 23, July 2021:. » Jack Back, Guz, Ferreck Dawn – I’ve Been Missing You. » Fedde le Grand – Same Thing. »...
Musicedmidentity.com

Hyperbots Debut New EP on Boomslang Recordings

Drum and bass duo Hyperbots is set on shaking up the universe with their latest release, the two track Clipper EP on Boomslang Recordings. Bringing some fire drum and bass sounds all the way from Spain is a duo known as Hyperbots. These up-and-comers are ready to make their mark and they absolutely deserve it. Over the course of the last few years, they’ve released dance floor bangers like “Do Your Dance” and “Take Me Away” while bringing a little old school with the new to make a style all of their own. And their smashing debut EP, Clipper, out now on Boomslang Recordings, further proves that in full.
Musicdancingastronaut.com

Boys Noize bolsters announcement of fifth studio album with two brand new singles

Boys Noize is giving fans a lot to look forward to—and listen to—thanks to the announcement of his fifth studio album +/-, which coincides with the release of two new singles, “Nude” featuring Tommy Cash and “Xpress Yourself.” Both singles are out now via Boys Noize’s own BNR. The LP, pronounced “polarity,” will land on September 24 and follows 2016’s Mayday.
Musicedmidentity.com

Bensley Captivates Listeners on Deadbeats Debut

Bensley displays his versatile and innovative production style with the release of Cascade, his four-track, debut EP on Deadbeats!. Over the past few years, Bensley has made a distinctive name for himself with his energetic and meticulous production talents. Tracks such as “Fandango,” “Vex,” “All Night,” and “That Feeling,” have entranced listeners with hypnotic drum and bass elements, catchy vocals, and an overall refreshing sound. If there’s one thing that’s for sure, it’s that this artist is not afraid of pushing the envelope of dance music and presenting new soundscapes for you to get lost in.
Musicedmidentity.com

Astralwerks Says to Get ‘Back To The Club’ on New Compilation

Astralwerks has curated some of the finest tunes that have graced the label to celebrate the return of nightlife with Back To The Club. Ever since they first emerged on the scene in the early ’90s, Astralwerks has proven time and time again that they have an ear for some of the best sounds in the electronic music realm. Artists who have graced their roster of releases have ranged from bass behemoths like Marshmello and ILLENIUM, beloved house artists like Gorgon City and Chris Lake, dynamic acts like ZHU and Lastlings, and legends like The Chemical Brothers and Fatboy Slim.
Brooklyn, NYdancingastronaut.com

Wax Motif to headline Schimanski’s reopening party

It’s Schimanski season—again. With the return of live programming comes the reopening of Brooklyn’s two-dance floor favorite, Schimanski. Having garnered a reputation for providing attendees the choice of hip-hop and/or other styles of music in one of its rooms and house and techno in the other, the late-night spot located at 54 N 11th Street has traditionally allowed ticket holders to bounce from one genre to the next, all within the same site. Come July 16, Schimanski will reactivate both of its dance floors with a grand reopening spearheaded by Rose Gold Entertainment. Dubbed “Rose Gold & Friends,” the welcome back affair, said to host “some of the best house music you’ve heard in a while,” will make good on this promise by positioning Wax Motif behind the decks.
Musicdancingastronaut.com

Sable Valley and NLV Records admit Ninajirachi as newest member with ‘Dracodraco,’ ‘Stoneteller’

RL Grime’s Sable Valley has teamed up with Nina Las Vegas’ NLV Records to release the latest in noteworthy trap. Enter Ninajirachi and her dueling singles “Dracodraco” and “Stoneteller.” The label newcomer is the quintessential triple-threat, her sound embodying a rich, opulent atmosphere exemplified by her two new singles. Of note, she was also featured in the 11th iteration of Sable Valley’s MiniMix series.

Comments / 0

Community Policy