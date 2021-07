Your smile is a crucial part of your appearance and often one of the very first things that somebody will notice about you, making it vital to your self-confidence and the impression that you make on others. While you can rest assured that the majority of people don’t care if your teeth aren’t movie-star perfect, most of us will definitely notice a few misaligned teeth of our own and it can have an impact on our self-confidence and self-esteem. The good news is that there are now more options than ever before available to help anybody get the perfectly straight teeth that they want. Clear aligners are becoming a more and more popular choice for anybody who wants straighter and more aligned teeth without the hassle of getting fixed braces. But there are several important things to consider before you decide if this is the right option for you.