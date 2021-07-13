Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
House Rent

A Society of Renters Is the Anti-American Dream

By David Grasso
worth.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe’re starting to see a new notion that America should become a society of renters, and it’s a reminder that not all fresh ideas are good ones. America should not become a society of renters, and any supporter of this theory either has never rented or has an alternative agenda. The idea goes against centuries of tradition: Millions of people have landed here for life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness, the third of which was explicitly property ownership. Homeownership gives essential financial, societal and cultural benefits to owners—and mainstream impermanence is dangerous.

www.worth.com

Comments / 2

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mortgage#Renters#Usda#Zillow#Americans#Bold Tv Inc#Genbiz
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Entrepreneurship
News Break
Society
News Break
Housing
News Break
House Rent
Related
Madison County, INAnderson Herald Bulletin

Our American dream requires joining together

Langston Hughes is one of the most celebrated poets from the period known as The Harlem Renaissance. “What Happens to a Dream Deferred?”, also called “Harlem,” asks a number of questions about the hopes and aspirations of African Americans of his era living in a rigidly segregated America. As time...
Real Estatedsnews.com

Embracing the American Dream Electronically

The study was part of Fannie Mae’s Q1 2021 National Housing Survey, where homebuyers who purchased a home in 2020 with mortgage origination dates between May 1, 2020 and December 1, 2020 were polled about their mortgage experience during the pandemic. Overall, consumers were satisfied with their digital mortgage experience,...
Minnesota StateMinneapolis Star Tribune

How business can strengthen the American dream in Minnesota

Touring the young United States in the early 1800s, Alexis de Tocqueville was struck by how confident its residents were: "They all consider society as a body in a state of improvement." And indeed, American optimism has become something of a cultural stereotype. Now, however, there are signs that this optimism is fraying — and more in the Twin Cities than in most of the country.
House Rentcivicnebraska.org

Resources for Renters

Lincoln recently received $13.45 million in federal funds to help residents, including money to help with past housing/utility debt. Apply for assistance today at lincoln.ne.gov/rent or call 402-413-2085. Lincoln Tenant Assistance Project. Free legal representation to those facing eviction. The Project provides training and support to volunteer attorneys to represent...
Advocacyphilanthropynewyork.org

American Express NGen Fellows Program 2021 Fellows

American Express NGen Fellows Program 2021 Fellows. The American Express NGen Fellows program, part of the American Express Leadership Academy, offers a transformative opportunity for changemakers, age 40 and under, to strengthen their leadership capacity, hone their change-making skills, and build connections with some of the social sector’s most influential leaders. Every year the NGen Fellows program selects 12 individuals to participate in a nine-month leadership development program.
POTUSAOL Corp

Biden order could make it easier for Americans to borrow

A key part of President Joe Biden’s executive order this month could ultimately make it easier for Americans to qualify for loans, and on more favorable terms, using an alternative to credit score data. The order — which includes broad reforms for tech, health care, and labor — also directs...
L'Observateur

Not knowing Medicare rules costs Americans millions

In 2019, we sold our house to move into a senior community. Now, both of our Part B premiums have increased drastically in 2021 from around $145 a month to over $475 for Part B and an additional increase for Part D to over $70. We still are receiving the same Social Security check, and I really don’t understand where this change came from.
Musicflaglernewsweekly.com

Live Jazz Makes Way to African American Cultural Society, Inc.

The African American Cultural Society, Inc. held a Jazz Concert in recognition of African American Music Appreciation Month with live jazz by Rob’s Jazz Express, on Wednesday June 30, 2021 from 4:00pm – 10:00pm. The theme of the event was a Hawaiian Luau. This was the Center’s first publicly held event since its doors closed, due to the pandemic, in March of 2020.
ReligionMarietta Daily Journal

Inga Saffron: Bible Society's new Philadelphia museum retells American history with a religious slant

PHILADELPHIA — The first iteration of Independence Mall was such a dud that many of the blocks along the edge of the park sat undeveloped for years and then ended up as sites for high-security government offices. But after the mall was spruced up in the early 2000s with more greenery and a new visitor center, the three-block-long expanse emerged as a hot destination for specialty museums eager to associate themselves with the nation's founding ideals. Now everyone wants a place on the mall to tell their version of the American story.
Canfield, OHbusinessjournaldaily.com

Premier Bank Donates $20,000 to American Cancer Society

CANFIELD, Ohio – Premier Bank donated $20,000 to the local chapter of the American Cancer Society to support a pair of golf outings. Of the donation, $15,000 is going toward the fundraising goal for the 2021 Tri-County Golf Classic and $5,000 to the Ladies Pink Ribbon Golf Classic. The Tri-County Classic will be held Aug. 23 at Tippecanoe Country Club in Canfield. The Pink Ribbon Classic was held Monday.
Personal FinanceFast Company

How fintech leaders can help close the racial wealth gap

Systemic racism plays a major role in our personal finances. We need to change that. When my co-founders and I started our company in 2017, we set out to help as many American families as possible avoid the painful and costly process of going through probate to settle a loved one’s estate. Today, most Americans die without a will. Their families can spend up to two years and $50,000 in probate court to finalize their estate. It doesn’t have to be this way.
Politicsjocoreport.com

Robinson Helps National Campaign Against Anti-American Indoctrination

Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson is backing a national group’s fight against “anti-American indoctrination,” including critical race theory, in public school classrooms. The group 1776 Action released a video this week with Robinson explaining his support for the campaign. The group released the video on Twitter. “We’re thrilled to have the...
Economypnwag.net

AARP Has Resources To Help Rural Americans Navigate Social Security

For many Americans, especially those living in rural or remote areas, Social Security has been an important source of income for 85 years. And one of the main reasons so many rural Americans depend so much of Social Security is the fact they don’t have access to pension plans and 401ks, and much of a farmer’s assets may be tied up in land and machinery, not cash. However, getting information about Social Security can be challenging.
Miami, FLwashingtonnewsday.com

Protests by Cuban Americans backfire on Ron DeSantis’ anti-BLM law.

Ron DeSantis’ Anti-BLM Protests Law Backfires With Cuban American Protests. On July 13, Cuban American protestors shut down a part of the Palmetto Expressway in Miami, Florida, to show solidarity with the present civil turmoil in Cuba. “We said, ‘We have to stop, and we have to stop on the...
Personal FinancePosted by
BGR.com

Special $1,000 stimulus checks are being sent to certain people – see if you qualify

A new stimulus check as part of a fourth wave of direct payments won’t be coming from the federal government anytime soon. The kickoff of the federal child tax credit payments, which will deliver six monthly stimulus checks to Americans through December, pretty much ensures that. It’s no doubt a tough political challenge to make a case for new stimulus checks when the country is already in the midst of… well, distributing checks, and will be doing so for several more months. What’s being sent out now is the result of chopping up the expanded federal child tax credit into six...

Comments / 2

Community Policy