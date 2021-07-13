A Society of Renters Is the Anti-American Dream

We’re starting to see a new notion that America should become a society of renters, and it’s a reminder that not all fresh ideas are good ones. America should not become a society of renters, and any supporter of this theory either has never rented or has an alternative agenda. The idea goes against centuries of tradition: Millions of people have landed here for life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness, the third of which was explicitly property ownership. Homeownership gives essential financial, societal and cultural benefits to owners—and mainstream impermanence is dangerous.