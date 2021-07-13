Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Mexico Expands Authorization of Free Trade Zones to Include U.S. Firm

Houston Chronicle
 11 days ago

MIAMI (PRWEB) July 13, 2021. In Mexico, a “recinto fiscal” is comparable to a U.S. free trade zone—an area set aside by customs to store, handle, and supervise merchandise related to foreign trade. Within the recinto fiscal, there can be “recintos fiscalizados estratégicos,” or RFEs, which are similar in function to a bonded warehouse—a place to store goods close to foreign customers for faster delivery. In certain cases, the RFE can certify the validity of content, tax, and delivery information about these goods without the need for Mexican customs inspection.(1) “By expanding the authorization of RFEs,” says A.J. Hernandez, president and CEO of international business-to-consumer shipping firm SkyPostal, Inc., “the Mexican government is continuing a decade-long pattern of measures designed to strengthen the country’s overall economic situation.”

www.chron.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Free Trade#Foreign Trade#Mexican#Prweb#Rfe#Skypostal Inc#Ciudad De M Xico#Latin American#North American#European#Tlc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
International Trade
News Break
Economy
Place
Mexico City
Related
PoliticsThe Spokesman-Review

U.S., Mexico fail to resolve dispute on trade rules for cars

The U.S. and Mexico failed to resolve a dispute over trade rules for cars during a meeting this week, threatening the goal of boosting regional manufacturing under their new trade pact. U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai and Mexican Economy Minister Tatiana Clouthier discussed the topic Thursday afternoon in Washington but...
Public HealthBoston Globe

COVID explodes in Cancun, Los Cabos as new wave hits Mexico

(Bloomberg) -- A third coronavirus wave fueled by the highly contagious delta variant is battering two of Mexico’s most popular tourist destinations on opposite coasts, Los Cabos in the Pacific and Cancun on the Caribbean. In Cancun, cases have soared to a point where the Hard Rock hotel has set...
HealthMinneapolis Star Tribune

Mexico to send 2 boatloads of food, medical aid to Cuba

MEXICO CITY — The Mexican government said Thursday it will send two navy ships to Cuba with food and medical aid. The Foreign Relations Department said the ships will set sail to Cuba on Sunday from the Gulf coast port of Veracruz. It said the ships will carry oxygen tanks, needles and syringes, and basic food items like rice and beans.
Public Safetymanisteenews.com

Mexico: $300 million in spyware spending included kickbacks

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico’s top anti-money laundering investigator said Wednesday that officials from previous administrations from 2012 to 2018 spent about $300 million in government money to purchase spyware from the Israeli spyware firm NSO Group. The bills for programs like the Pegasus spyware appear to have included excess...
TravelPosted by
Daily News

U.S. extends travel restrictions at Canada, Mexico borders

Land and ferry crossings between the U.S. and Canada and Mexico will remain closed to non-essential travel for at least another month as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to threaten “human life or national interests,” federal officials said Wednesday. Any movement between the U.S. and its neighbors will be limited to “essential travel” only until Aug. 21, the Department of Homeland Security ...
EconomyForeign Policy

Free Trade Is Dead. Risky ‘Managed Trade’ Is Here.

For three quarters of a century, the growth of world trade—which has spread prosperity to much of the planet, including hundreds of millions of people in the developing world—has been underpinned by a simple commandment: Thou shalt not discriminate. In the years after World War II, most nations agreed, for the first time in history, they would treat foreign-made goods the same from almost every country. The United States would, for example, charge the same tariff on a sweater imported from Italy as on one imported from Bangladesh and impose no additional discriminatory regulations. First, this powerful principle allowed many poor countries, such as Bangladesh, to grow by exporting goods. Later, when advances in communications and logistics pushed globalization forward, it allowed companies to spread production around the globe, confident they could make goods in almost any country and export them to any other under identical rules.
IndustryPosted by
Reuters

Mexico suspends import eligibility for Repsol, rail firms

MEXICO CITY, July 20 (Reuters) - Mexico’s tax authority has suspended 82 companies from its list of approved importers, including Spanish energy giant Repsol and a Kansas City Southern (KCS) rail unit, the agency said late on Monday, citing unspecified compliance failures. Also among the companies suspended was another major...
Pharmaceuticalsmix929.com

Mexico says will soon authorize Moderna’s COVID vaccine

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – Mexico will soon authorize Moderna Inc’s COVID-19 vaccine, Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard said on Saturday. “Good news: soon, very soon, the Moderna vaccine with a technological profile similar to that of Pfizer will be approved in Mexico,” Ebrard said on a Twitter post. (Reporting by Anthony...
LifestyleBenzinga

Hilton Hotels Expands In Mexico By Adding Three Resorts

Hilton Hotels Corporation (NYSE: HLT) has expanded its presence in Mexico by signing three managed resorts, Hilton Vallarta Riviera All-Inclusive Resort, Hilton Tulum All-Inclusive Resort, and the luxurious Conrad Tulum. Hilton has more than 70 hotels open and more than 30 in the development pipeline in Mexico. Hilton Vallarta Riviera...
Lifestylehotelbusiness.com

Hilton expands all-inclusive and luxury portfolio in Mexico

Hilton has signed three managed resorts in Mexico, furthering the company’s all-inclusive and luxury expansion plans: Hilton Vallarta Riviera All-Inclusive Resort, Hilton Tulum All-Inclusive Resort and Conrad Tulum. “Mexico has always been an incredibly important destination for Hilton,” said Danny Hughes, EVP/president, Americas, Hilton. “These new additions are one more...
AnimalsPosted by
WSB Radio

Mexico abandons fishing-free zone for endangered porpoise

MEXICO CITY — (AP) — The Mexican government officially abandoned the policy of maintaining a fishing-free zone around the last 10 or so remaining vaquita marina. The measure announced Wednesday replaces the fishing-free “zero tolerance” zone in the upper Gulf of California with a sliding scale of punishments if more than 60 boats are seen in the area on multiple occasions.
Americasbitcoinist.com

No, El Salvador Is Not Rising En Masse Against The Bitcoin Law

According to El Mundo, an El Salvadorian daily newspaper, protesters gathered on Tuesday to demand the Bitcoin law be repealed. During the gathering, one of the protest leaders said ordinary folk on minimum wage are particularly affected by Bitcoin’s wild, volatile swings. While drawing attention to the recent dips as evidence to support the point made.
Pharmaceuticalswibqam.com

Argentina raises heat on Russia over Sputnik V vaccine delays

BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) – Argentina, one of the first countries to widely use Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine, has ratcheted up pressure on Moscow over delays in the arrival of second doses that are holding back its COVID-19 inoculation campaign. The South American country’s government sent a letter to Russian state...
Public Safetysandiegouniontribune.com

Volunteers hunting for Mexico’s ‘disappeared’ become targets

MEXICO CITY — The mainly female volunteers who fan out across Mexico to hunt for the bodies of murdered relatives are themselves increasingly being killed, putting to the test the government’s promise to help them in their quest for a final shred of justice: a chance to mourn. Those who...
Pharmaceuticalsdeseret.com

Which COVID-19 vaccine is better for the delta variant?

The pandemic is not over as the delta variant of the coronavirus continues to swirl around the country, infecting unvaccinated and fully vaccinated people. But one question has risen in recent days: Does one vaccine provide better protection than others?. Which COVID-19 vaccine is better for the delta variant?. We...
Militaryrealcleardefense.com

Prepare Now for War in the Pacific

The window to prepare for war in the western Pacific is closing quickly. The United States must build and prepare naval forces that can deter China, or defeat it if necessary. When I served in the Marine Corps, I spent most of my time as far away from ships as possible in the middle of the Iraqi desert and as a Middle East expert. In what might have been the only successful pivot in recent U.S. foreign policy, since entering Congress, I have dedicated much of my focus to maritime security in the Indo-Pacific.

Comments / 0

Community Policy