Thom Yorke slows down Radiohead’s inescapable ‘Creep’ in new ‘Very 2021’ remix

By Ariel King
dancingastronaut.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile it was Jun Takahashi’s designs that flounced across the runway at his Undercover Fall 2021 fashion show, it was actually Thom Yorke that managed to steal the show. The Radiohead frontman caught everyone’s attention when he queued up a syrupy, slowed remix of Radiohead’s “Creep”—once the band’s inescapable, and most commercially viable hit, turned bane of its existence, turned cultural touchpoint nearly 30 years later.

MusicNPR

Thom Yorke (Feat. Radiohead), 'Creep (Very 2021 Rmx)'

This is the remix we didn't know we needed: Thom Yorke swaps the youthful self-loathing and twitchy angst of the original version – now nearly 30 years old – for a slow-burning, warped and groggy retooling, stretched out to nearly 10 minutes long. It sounds like a drunken, though weirdly beautiful, rant from a man who's lost his mind to old age and isolation. A very 2021 remix, indeed.
Beauty & Fashionhypebeast.com

Thom Yorke Releases Nine-Minute Version of "Creep" Remix From UNDERCOVER FW21 Runway

Thom Yorke has dropped the official version of the “Creep” rendition used during the UNDERCOVER Fall/Winter 2021 runway. Clocking in at a lengthy nine minutes — five minutes longer than the Radiohead original — “Creep (Very 2021 Rmx)” hears Yorke’s vocals delayed over a sonic base of acoustic guitars and wide synths, creating an eerie and sinister atmosphere for the Pablo Honey classic. Its accompanying visual also features moving artwork from Jun Takahashi himself.
