Thom Yorke slows down Radiohead’s inescapable ‘Creep’ in new ‘Very 2021’ remix
While it was Jun Takahashi’s designs that flounced across the runway at his Undercover Fall 2021 fashion show, it was actually Thom Yorke that managed to steal the show. The Radiohead frontman caught everyone’s attention when he queued up a syrupy, slowed remix of Radiohead’s “Creep”—once the band’s inescapable, and most commercially viable hit, turned bane of its existence, turned cultural touchpoint nearly 30 years later.dancingastronaut.com
