Benton County, WA

Heat Advisory issued for Eastern Columbia River Gorge of Washington by NWS

weather.gov
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-14 03:29:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-14 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Eastern Columbia River Gorge of Washington; Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington; Kittitas Valley; Lower Columbia Basin of Washington; Simcoe Highlands; Yakima Valley HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Temperatures from 98 to 105 expected this afternoon. * WHERE...In Washington, Kittitas Valley, Yakima Valley, Lower Columbia Basin and Foothills of the Blue Mountains. In Oregon, Lower Columbia Basin. * WHEN...Until 8 PM PDT this evening. Cooler temperatures are expected Thursday and Friday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat related illnesses to occur.

alerts.weather.gov

