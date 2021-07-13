Severe Weather Statement issued for Schuyler, Seneca, Tompkins, Yates by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-13 13:35:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-13 23:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. To report severe weather contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in Binghamton. Target Area: Schuyler; Seneca; Tompkins; Yates A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 430 PM EDT FOR SOUTHERN SENECA...NORTHEASTERN SCHUYLER...SOUTHEASTERN YATES AND NORTHWESTERN TOMPKINS COUNTIES At 420 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Caywood, or 8 miles east of Dundee, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Hector, Starkey, Covert, Trumansburg, Ovid, Interlaken, Lodi, Caywood, Reynoldsville and Glenora. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH