Heat Advisory issued for Eastern Columbia River Gorge of Oregon by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-13 13:20:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-14 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, and stay out of the sun. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Eastern Columbia River Gorge of Oregon; Lower Columbia Basin of Oregon HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Temperatures from 98 to 105 expected each afternoon. * WHERE...In Washington, Kittitas Valley, Yakima Valley, Lower Columbia Basin and Foothills of the Blue Mountains. In Oregon, Lower Columbia Basin. * WHEN...Until 8 PM PDT Wednesday. Cooler temperatures are expected Thursday and Friday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat related illnesses to occur.