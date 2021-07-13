Severe Weather Statement issued for Erie by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-13 16:20:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-13 16:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Erie A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 445 PM EDT FOR ERIE AND CENTRAL CRAWFORD COUNTIES At 419 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Girard to Cambridge Springs to near Guys Mills to near Sugarcreek, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and power lines. Locations impacted include Erie, Meadville, Edinboro, Union City, Girard, Cambridge Springs, Waterford, Albion, Wattsburg, Canadohta Lake, Riceville, Northwest Harborcreek, Lincolnville, Guys Mills, Harborcreek, Lawrence Park, Wesleyville, Lake City, Saegertown and Cranesville. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH