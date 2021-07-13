Skyjack Mighty Micro Scissor Lifts
The SJ3013 micro scissors for the ANSI market and the SJ3014 for the CE market are designed to easily access tight indoor spaces, with quiet and swift electric drive and low floor load ratings. The SJ3014 for the European market boasts a 14-ft. platform height and a working height of 20 ft., while the SJ3013 for the North American market has a platform height of 13 ft., working height of 19 ft. and is wind rated for one person.www.forconstructionpros.com
