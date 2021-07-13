Skyjack Mighty Micro Scissor Lifts

Cancel
The SJ3013 micro scissors for the ANSI market and the SJ3014 for the CE market are designed to easily access tight indoor spaces, with quiet and swift electric drive and low floor load ratings. The SJ3014 for the European market boasts a 14-ft. platform height and a working height of 20 ft., while the SJ3013 for the North American market has a platform height of 13 ft., working height of 19 ft. and is wind rated for one person.

Rental

Rental

Fort Atkinson, WI
ABOUT

Rental provides equipment rental owners and managers with the information they need to effectively manage their assets for maximum profitability. With this focus, Rental speaks to the one thing that unites all rental businesses, big and small, and that is the equipment itself. Rental also touches on the issues which are not related to equipment, but instead, relate to personnel, finances and more.

 https://www.forconstructionpros.com/rental
