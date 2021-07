Neverwinter is the MMORPG that just keeps on giving, and its latest expansion, Jewel of the North, is all set to launch for PC on the 27th of July while it finds its way to Xbox One and PlayStation 4 – as well as Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5 via backward compatibility – this Autumn, or Fall if you’re Atlantic-ly persuaded. Along with a host of new improvements and quality of life changes, the expansion will bring the Bard class to the game so players can finally bring the game to life through the power of song.