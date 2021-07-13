Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Rangeley, ME

Country Starlet Ties the Knot in Rangeley, Maine, over the Weekend

By Kira
Posted by 
97.5 WOKQ
97.5 WOKQ
 11 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The leading lady of Runaway June tied the knot with her boyfriend of a year and a half, Martin Johnson, over the weekend. Martin is the front man of the pop rock band Boys Like Girls and the new wave band the Night Game (Fun Fact: I went to high school with Martin's band mate, the lead guitarist of BLG: Paul DiGiovanni) Martin hails from Andover, MA, so it is not totally surprising that the two decided to tie the knot in New England. They settled on Rangeley, Maine, because what makes a more idyllic wedding backdrop than a pristine lake and gorgeous mountains as far as the eye can see? Nothing, that's what.

wokq.com

Comments / 0

97.5 WOKQ

97.5 WOKQ

Dover, NH
3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
959K+
Views
ABOUT

97.5 WOKQ plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Portsmouth, New Hampshire. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rangeley, ME
Rangeley, ME
Entertainment
State
Florida State
City
Andover, ME
State
Maine State
Local
Maine Society
Local
Maine Entertainment
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Trisha Yearwood
Person
Garth Brooks
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Starlet#Engagements#Brothers And Sisters#Tie The Knot#Blg#Amish#Malibu Beach House
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Relationship Advice
News Break
Society
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Relationships
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Maine StatePosted by
97.5 WOKQ

A British-Style Red Telephone Booth Is Randomly Sitting In a Maine Field

Roadside attractions are nothing new in a state where people tend to travel a lot. Maine is no exception, with strange sights and finds along several of Maine's key routes. Whether its a retaining wall of handmade bird houses, or the world's largest telephone, or the 1980's poster of Tom Selleck that hands inside a shed, there's a little something for everyone. Most of those roadside attractions have explanations but one that continues to be notable without much reason is the very random bright red British-style telephone booth that sits in a field in Edgecomb, Maine.
Maine StatePosted by
97.5 WOKQ

25 Places in Maine That Only Take Cash

These days cash is a four-letter word. But there are a ton of places in Maine where cash is still king. If you ask anyone under the age of 30 if they have cash on them, they'll look at you like you have three heads. But in Maine, there are dozens of places (mostly food) that still only take cash. Here's a big clue, if you are about to head into one of them. Look for an ATM nearby the place. That's a big clue that you had better have cash on ya! Here are 25 places where you better have more than a debit card in your wallet!
Maine StatePosted by
97.5 WOKQ

Here Are 17 Things In Maine That Will Bite You

Overall, we're pretty safe here in Maine when it comes to things with big teeth that may crawl through the woods or swim in our waters. But, you just can't be too safe now, can you?. We've investigated and racked our collective brains to come up with a list of...
CharitiesPosted by
97.5 WOKQ

Can You Find the Free Money Hidden in New Hampshire by Recycled Percussion?

It could take days or it could take weeks, but one thing is guaranteed -- someone in the Granite State (or a bordering state) is going to become $10,000 richer. Recycled Percussion is a New Hampshire-based band formed in 1995 in New Hampshire, all for a high school talent show. They started gaining popularity in 1999 when they were on the cover of USA Today, then blew up huge when they were featured on Season 4 of America's Got Talent back in 2009, where they placed third.
Rochester, NHPosted by
97.5 WOKQ

Get Your Big Giant Rainbow Flags Ready For the Rochester New Hampshire Pride Parade

Get your rainbow flags ready for the Rochester Pride Parade scheduled for August 28 this year. According to officials, last year’s parade was canceled due to COVID-19 restrictions but this year the parade/rally is back on. Rochester Main Street organizers are excited about the upcoming parade and rally. This year’s Pride Rally will be held at Central Square in downtown Rochester, New Hampshire.
Hooksett, NHPosted by
97.5 WOKQ

Picturesque Farmhouse in Hooksett, NH, is Basically 14 Houses in One

Holy smokes! This colonial farmhouse in Hooksett is one of a kind! Can you imagine living here? You could have relatives live with you that you don't see for weeks! According to the listing, this colonial style house was built in the 1820's but has been meticulously updated over the years so there's nothing left to do but move in! It is equipped with fancy features such as:
Portsmouth, NHPosted by
97.5 WOKQ

Here Is the 2021 Kickin’ Country Cruise Schedule

We may have missed out on 2020, but we're ready to party the night away with the 2021 summer of cruises aboard the M/V Thomas Laighton with live music from some of the best local country music bands. Plus, we’ll be on board hosting, and yes, we have plenty of stuff to give away.
MusicPosted by
97.5 WOKQ

Lady A Cancel Festival Appearance After Charles Kelley Suffers Appendicitis

Lady A have canceled their planned appearance at the Lakefront Music Fest in Minnesota on Saturday (July 10) after singer Charles Kelley suffered appendicitis. Kelley's bandmates, Dave Haywood and Hillary Scott, turned to social media on Saturday morning to deliver the disappointing news to fans, writing, “After such a long wait, there isn’t much that could keep us from being with our fans. Unfortunately, Charles has appendicitis, so we’re sorry to say that we won’t be with you in Minnesota at Lakefront Music Fest tonight."

Comments / 0

Community Policy