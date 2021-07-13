Country Starlet Ties the Knot in Rangeley, Maine, over the Weekend
The leading lady of Runaway June tied the knot with her boyfriend of a year and a half, Martin Johnson, over the weekend. Martin is the front man of the pop rock band Boys Like Girls and the new wave band the Night Game (Fun Fact: I went to high school with Martin's band mate, the lead guitarist of BLG: Paul DiGiovanni) Martin hails from Andover, MA, so it is not totally surprising that the two decided to tie the knot in New England. They settled on Rangeley, Maine, because what makes a more idyllic wedding backdrop than a pristine lake and gorgeous mountains as far as the eye can see? Nothing, that's what.wokq.com
