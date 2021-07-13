Meet the Shillumni Panelists for the 2021 Diversity in Design Scholarship!

Mirror NYC is looking for an inspired, passionate and experienced mid to senior level Graphic Designer to conceptualize, design and oversee digital and print solutions. As a creative agency and production house specializing in brand activations, each project is totally different from the next and requires both strategy and creativity at each step along the way. The Graphic Designer will work alongside a team of creatives to conceptualize and ideate the overall direction of projects, and will spearhead the 2D design needs within digital and print mediums. The right candidate is both a self-starter and a team player. The Graphic Designer has an in-depth knowledge of graphic design trends, styles and layout techniques to execute projects across all brand touch-points. This includes editorial design, website design, mock ups and photoshopping of 3D rendered spaces and objects, and product packaging. We work in traditional, experiential and digital mediums and expect strong creative skills across all. The Graphic Designer works closely with the 3D Design Team, Print Production, and Account Services and reports to the Experiential Director.