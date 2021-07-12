How Jacksonville area MLB players performed in first half of 2021 season

The midway milestone of the MLB All-Star Break is over. We’re officially at the point where every single series the rest of the year is going to have a tidal wave of impacts in the postseason races and the outlooks of teams going forward, especially with the trade deadline approaching on July 30th. After some time off to regroup, this could be the time for some of the big stars that struggled in the first half of the year to finally put it together and have a solid second half of the year; this can often be on the same level or better as a team going out and making a big trade if you get an impactful player performing again. Here are some of the players whose second half comeback could mean all the difference.