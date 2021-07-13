Cancel
Accounts in Transit: New Hampshire Tourism Goes to Reach Global Marketing

By Steve Barnes
odwyerpr.com
 14 days ago

The New Hampshire Division of Travel and Tourism selects Reach Global Marketing as its agency of record. The Toronto-based agency will launch targeted public relations, travel trade initiatives and strategic partnerships to elevate the state’s presence in of Ontario and Quebec. “Canada is New Hampshire’s largest international market,” said New Hampshire Travel Tourism Director Lori Harnois. “We look forward to working with Reach Global to increase New Hampshire’s presence here and bring more visitors to New Hampshire as a result.” she added.

