News of Firms: FLM Harvest Becomes Curious Plot

Sharp Think works with plant-based seafood brand Good Catch on an initiative encouraging fast-food chain Subway to go fish-free. On July 15, the Good Catch OurWay sandwich shop offered fish-free subs outside Subway restaurants in New York City, Austin and London. The campaign followed a recent New York Times investigation into Subway tuna sandwiches that found no tuna DNA was present in the tuna subs that were analyzed. It is part of Good Catch’s mission to spread the word about plant-based seafood and motivate consumers to encourage Subway to remove fish from its menu for good. The project was spearheaded by Grayling in the UK, and Sharp Think oversaw all elements of the US production. Sharp Think is agency of record for Good Catch. “This is the perfect moment to inform people that there is a better way to enjoy the taste and experience of delicious seafood without harm to our oceans,” said Good Catch chief culinary officer Chad Sarno.