Asheville Assistant City Manager Richard J. White III to become town manager of Carrboro
Following a nationwide search, Mayor Lydia Lavelle and the Town Council are pleased to announce the appointment of Richard J. White III as Carrboro’s next Town Manager. With 24 years of municipal government leadership, including at the City of Asheville, the Town of Elon, Unified Government of Athens-Clarke County, and the Town of Carrboro, Mr. White will bring extensive experience to the position.mountainx.com
Comments / 1