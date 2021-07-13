FIRST-PERSON: Embarrassment about being a Christian

Recently, Denton Bible Church held a conference to decry “wokeness” ideology. They described “wokeness ideology” as rooted in social justice. They didn’t mean that as the compliment it should be. The senior pastor, Tommy Nelson, was quoted as saying, “I am 70 years old. I have been in the ministry almost 50 years, and this is the most insidious and dangerous and pervasive ideology that I have ever seen in all of my life, in all of my ministry. And it is dangerous to the Christian church, as well as to our culture.”