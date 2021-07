Some news isn’t going to change your life, but it could change your kid’s lunch. Or yours. And that’s the best way to sum up every Oreo new flavor announcement. They’ve released some true bangers, like the Brookie-O, and the cookie company is back on their BS (this is a slang term the older kids use and it’s generally positive) with two new flavors, including one that will get you in the fall mood even while temperatures hover near 5000 degrees.