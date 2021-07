Digital Extremes’ free to play online shooter Warframe has exploded over the years across PC and consoles including Nintendo Switch. The Nintendo Switch version of the massive online game was handled by Panic Button. A potential mobile port of Warframe always felt like something that could eventually happen but I was wondering whether it would be the full experience on the go like Fortnite or a mobile-specific release that has been built for the platform like Call of Duty Mobile. Over the weekend at the yearly TennoCon Warframe event, Digital Extremes announced that not only is Warframe coming fully to mobile platforms, but it will have full cross save and cross play with all consoles and PC. This is in development right now and you will be able to pickup where you left of as you switch between platforms. Watch the mobile gameplay showcase alongside cross platform play from 17:30 onwards below: