Cousins Subs Awards $10,000 in Scholarships

Rho Beta Omega Chapter recently hosted its annual Scholarship Recognition Program. The scholarship recipients and their parent attended the program virtually. Ashley Guye presided over the program as mistress of ceremony. Other highlights of the program included greetings by Helen Calhoun, scripture and prayer by Morgan Dallas and Fannie Holden and the occasion by Shondrika Robertson. Tanner Holden, a student from the gifted and talented program, rendered a musical selection. The seven scholarship recipients were introduced by Madeline Valrie. The guest speaker, Mayor Ronnie Williams, was introduced by his wife Tiffany Williams.