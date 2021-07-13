Post Oak retail center in Uptown slated for makeover
Houston-based Levcor unveiled a redevelopment plan for its Post Oak Plaza retail center at the southeast corner of Post Oak Boulevard and San Felipe near the Galleria. BRR, an architecture firm based in Kansas City, Kan., has been tapped to modernize the 1970s-era center with a design that allows more natural light into the retail spaces. The building and store facades will incorporate wood, glass, stucco and stone materials.www.houstonchronicle.com
