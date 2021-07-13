Cancel
Tag Heuer Super Mario smartwatch revealed for $2,150, pocket change

By John Friscia
Nintendo Enthusiast
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNintendo teased last week that a collaboration with Swiss watchmaker Tag Heuer was in the works, and now the Tag Heuer Connected x Super Mario Limited Edition smartwatch has been revealed, launching July 15, 2021 for $2,150. Only 2,000 will be made, hence the “limited” part, and it will include Wear OS, Google’s OS for wearable products (though which version it uses is uncertain). The Tag Heuer Super Mario watch features a variety of animations and different watch faces, but to maintain the spirit of Mario, it also has built-in functionality to encourage movement via gamification.

www.nintendoenthusiast.com

