Stephen A. Smith apologizes for comments about Shohei Ohtani

By CBS News
Sand Hills Express
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleESPN commentator Stephen A. Smith has apologized for “insensitive and regrettable” comments he made about Japanese superstar baseball player Shohei Ohtani. The apology came hours after Smith pointed out that Ohtani uses a translator “so you can understand what the hell he’s saying.”. After receiving backlash from many online, Smith...

NFLNew York Post

Maria Taylor, ESPN facing possible divorce over ‘Stephen A. Smith money’

At one point in negotiations with NBA Finals host and College Football national championship sideline reporter Maria Taylor, ESPN offered her a raise from her current salary of nearly $1 million per year that would eventually reach almost $5 million, according to sources. Taylor turned it down. Taylor, sources said,...
MLBPosted by
The Big Lead

Red Sox Pitcher Adam Ottavino Waved, Cussed at Shohei Ohtani After Final Out

The Boston Red Sox beat the Los Angeles Angels, 5-4, on Monday. Boston's Adam Ottavino earned the save despite giving up one run on two hits and a walk. He enticed Shohei Ohtani into a game-ending ground out (on a rocket hit right at the second baseman who was in shallow right because of the shift) with two runners on. To celebrate he waved at Ohtani and appeared to scream "happy birthday bitch" at MLB's home run leader.
NBAPosted by
Lakers Daily

Stephen A. Smith destroys Scottie Pippen for calling Phil Jackson a racist

ESPN commentator Stephen A. Smith directed some severe criticism at Hall of Famer Scottie Pippen for the latter’s declaration that Phil Jackson is a racist. Smith’s remarks came after Pippen stated that Jackson, when he was Chicago Bulls head coach, chose Toni Kukoc, who’s white, to take the final shot of a playoff game instead of Pippen.
MLBPosted by
The Spun

Look: Paige Spiranac Revealed Her Favorite MLB Player

It’s one of the biggest weeks of the year for Major League Baseball. It’s All-Star Week in Denver, Colorado. The Home Run Derby, featuring talents like Juan Soto and Pete Alonso, will take place on Monday evening. The All-Star Game will then take place on Tuesday evening. All eyes will...
NBAhotnewhiphop.com

Stephen A. Smith's Salary Revealed

Stephen A. Smith is easily the most recognizable face in sports media as he is featured on pretty well every single ESPN broadcast. The man has his very own show on Disney Plus, he is the main host of First Take, and he even has his own Sportscenter that is featured before NBA broadcasts. Needless to say, ESPN is giving Smith a lot to do and he seems more than happy to take on all of the responsibilities that come with being the face of the network.
BasketballNew York Post

The $12 million truth about Stephen A. Smith’s ESPN deal

Quite frankly, Stephen A. Smith is being paid. Smith’s contract is for $12 million per year, according to sources. As The Post previously reported, Smith’s personal salary is $8 million a year — which is correct — but he also has a $4 million-per-year production contract. That makes the total...
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
Primetimer

Stephen A. Smith accused of racism and xenophobia for saying Shohei Ohtani can't be the face of baseball when he needs a translator

The Japanese-born Los Angeles Angels baseball player Ohtani has become a major star this season, leading Major League Baseball in home runs while also excelling as a pitcher. But because Ohtani speaks through a translator, Smith said he couldn't see Ohtani as the face of baseball. “I don’t think it helps that the number one face, is a dude that needs an interpreter so you can understand what the hell he’s saying, in THIS COUNTRY,” he said Monday morning on ESPN's First Take. After considerable backlash, including from his ESPN colleague Mina Kimes, Smith tweeted a video saying that "people are misinterpreting what I’m saying. I’m not talking about the state of the game. I’m talking about the marketability and the promotion of the sport.” But as pointed out on Twitter, Ohtani is already considered one of MLB's most marketable stars. UPDATE: Stephen A. Smith has now apologized, saying "I screwed up": Noting the uptick in violence against Asian Americans, Smith wrote: "As an African-American, keenly aware of the damage stereotyping has done to many in this community, it should’ve elevated my sensitivities even more,” Smith wrote in part. “Based on my words, I failed in that regard and it’s on me, and me alone.” Smith also wrote "I never intended to offend ANY COMMUNITY, particularly the Asian Community -- and especially SHOHEI Ohtani, himself."
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Stephen A. Smith Has Blunt Message For U.S. Basketball Team

Stephen A. Smith is among those who have taken to social media to react to the United States men’s basketball team’s shocking loss on Sunday. Team USA, led by Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich, suffered a loss in its opening game of the Summer Olympics on Sunday morning. The Americans were upset by France, 83-76, in the opening contest of the group stage.
BaseballPosted by
Primetimer

ESPN's Stephen A. Smith controvery over Shohei Ohtani is what happens when a network hitches its wagon to one guy

"Shohei Ohtani could end up being the most remarkable and exciting baseball player of my lifetime, and perhaps he already is," says Drew Magary. "If you watched him at the Home Run Derby last night, you didn’t need a goddamn interpreter to love him. The man’s got enough smiles and enough titanic dingers to win you over, no matter who the f*ck you are. So it’s not simply that Stephen A. was wrong about Ohtani in the ugliest possible way, but that he was so NEEDLESSLY wrong. He didn’t need to be talking about Ohtani at all. But this is what happens when ESPN hitches its wagon to ONE guy, and then decides to filter everything that happens in sports through him. When I wrote that GQ profile (in 2019), I was told by someone within the industry that Stephen A. was quietly campaigning for the network to replace his First Take co-host, Max Kellerman. I couldn’t verify that claim, and Max still occupies a chair opposite Stephen A. every weekday morning. But that clip above shows you that Max, in fact, already HAS been replaced. By his own co-host."
Minnesota Statechatsports.com

Shohei Ohtani: Minnesota crowd reaction shows how respected slugger is

Shohei Ohtani, LA Angels. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports. If Shohei Ohtani didn’t know he was big-time yet, he absolutely knows now. During Sunday’s game, the best hitter in baseball was intentionally walked. Usually, the home crowd supports its team through its decisions on the field. In this case, Ohtani is so universally loved and respected that the crowd was very unhappy that they weren’t able to see him swing the bat.

