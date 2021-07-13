Cancel
NBA

Memphis Grizzlies to hold tryouts for season’s live entertainment teams

By FOX13Memphis.com News Staff
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
 11 days ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Have you always dreamed of performing at a professional sporting event? Now is your chance!

The Memphis Grizzlies will hold tryouts for 2021-2022 live entertainment teams.

Prep classes and auditions will be held for Grizz Girls, Grannies & Grandpas, Blue Bunch, Claw Crew and the Grizzline.

GRIZZ GIRLS

Prep Classes Girl Play:

Wednesdays 7:30 p.m. $10 per class at Sub Roy Studios, 2435 Whitten Road Memphis, TN 38133

Audition Clinics:

Learn the audition choreography: Wednesday and Thursday, July 28 and 29 6:00 p.m. at Collage Dance Collective, 505 Tillman Street Memphis, TN 38112

Registration: $25 for 1, $40 for both

GRANNIES & GRANDPAS

Audition Clinics: Learn the audition choreography beginning Aug.1 at 7 p.m. at Sub Roy Studios.

$20 for 1, $35 for 2 and $50 for all 3 classes.

BLUE BUNCH

Audition Clinics: Learn the audition choreography beginning Aug. 2 at 7 p.m. at Sub Roy Studios.

$20 for 1, $35 for 2 and $50 for all 3 classes.

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

