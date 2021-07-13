The Washingtonian Interview: National Gallery of Art Director Kaywin Feldman

Inside the freshly reopened National Gallery of Art one recent Thursday afternoon, the rooms thrummed with low-key energy as a not-insignificant crowd soaked up a year’s worth of missed sensory experience. Along with all of the art, visitors were treated to a look at the museum’s much-touted rebranding: a new logo, fresh signage, and a surprisingly vivid color palette, all crafted by the top design firm Pentagram. The effort signals a broader shift in approach for the museum, including a new mission statement (“The National Gallery of Art serves the nation by welcoming all people to explore and experience art, creativity, and our shared humanity”) and an emphasis on diversifying the collection. The changes are being spearheaded by director Kaywin Feldman, who started at the museum in 2019 after stints running the Minneapolis Institute of Art and other institutions.