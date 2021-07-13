Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Museums

The Washingtonian Interview: National Gallery of Art Director Kaywin Feldman

By Rob Brunner
Washingtonian.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInside the freshly reopened National Gallery of Art one recent Thursday afternoon, the rooms thrummed with low-key energy as a not-insignificant crowd soaked up a year’s worth of missed sensory experience. Along with all of the art, visitors were treated to a look at the museum’s much-touted rebranding: a new logo, fresh signage, and a surprisingly vivid color palette, all crafted by the top design firm Pentagram. The effort signals a broader shift in approach for the museum, including a new mission statement (“The National Gallery of Art serves the nation by welcoming all people to explore and experience art, creativity, and our shared humanity”) and an emphasis on diversifying the collection. The changes are being spearheaded by director Kaywin Feldman, who started at the museum in 2019 after stints running the Minneapolis Institute of Art and other institutions.

www.washingtonian.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Philip Guston
IN THIS ARTICLE
#National Gallery Of Art#Art Museums#Art Exhibitions#Pentagram#Nga#African American#European
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Visual Art
News Break
Museums
News Break
Capitol
News Break
Politics
News Break
Arts
Related
Virginia StatePosted by
CBS News

Biden hits campaign trail with Terry McAuliffe in Virginia

President Biden returned to the campaign trail on Friday night, stumping both for Virginia's 2021 Democratic candidate for governor Terry McAuliffe and an overall case for Democrats in the 2022 midterms. "In this election and in 2022, the question the American people are going to be asking is whether or...
MLBPosted by
The Associated Press

Cleveland’s baseball team goes from Indians to Guardians

CLEVELAND (AP) — Known as the Indians since 1915, Cleveland’s Major League Baseball team will be called Guardians. The ballclub announced the name change Friday — effective at the end of the 2021 season — with a video on Twitter narrated by actor and team fan Tom Hanks. The decision ends months of internal discussions triggered by a national reckoning by institutions and teams to drop logos and names considered racist.
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

Conservative radio host hospitalized with COVID-19, urges vaccinations

Conservative radio host Phil Valentine has been hospitalized after contracting the coronavirus, with his family saying he regrets not getting the vaccine. His family said in a statement that he is suffering from “COVID Pneumonia” and is in the critical care unit. He needs breathing assistance but is not on a ventilator, Radio Online reported.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

White House on unvaccinated Americans: Our role is not to 'place blame'

The White House on Friday said it would not place blame on unvaccinated Americans as coronavirus cases rise around the country, but press secretary Jen Psaki said the administration empathizes with the frustration of leaders in states that have lagged behind in vaccination rate. Psaki was asked about comments from...

Comments / 0

Community Policy